The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board did not vote on the 2022-23 budget with a proposed 1.9 percent tax increase at its meeting Monday.
The budget was not listed as an agenda item.
The school board is in the process of finalizing a recommendation from administration and will vote at a meeting set for June 20, according to a statement read Monday. The school board is required to approve the budget before the state’s budget deadline of June 30, officials said.
“We pushed approval back two weeks to enable us to be as accurate as possible with revenue projections, given one final update from the tax bureau expected sometime later this week; and any funding updates regarding the state budget in Harrisburg,” GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin read from the statement.
GASD administration is working to reduce some other expenditures “in order to put several of the professional positions back in the budget; and to increase fiscal capacity for school police support for our district campuses as part of the final recommendation,” according to the statement.
“Our goal is to make a recommendation that supports our educational mission, in a safe and secure environment, while ensuring short-term and long-term fiscal health of the district,” Perrin said.
In May, the school board put forward a 2022-23 preliminary budget with a projected 1.9 percent tax increase. The motion passed in a 5-1 vote with school board member AmyBeth Hodges as the lone “no” vote.
When Hodges voted against the preliminary budget, she said the proposed tax increase “will be a burden that is unnecessary and will force out our most vulnerable, that being our senior citizens on fixed incomes, low-income households, and businesses.”
The increase works out to $54.92 per year for a property assessed at the district average of $260,296, according to GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen.
The draft showed $67.8 million in revenues and $70.3 million in expenditures. There will be approximately $2.4 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
The preliminary budget had included taking away seven positions at the district, including four professional positions. Perrin previously said the impact would vary based on the position, noting there would be a possible class size impact at the high school.
Four Gettysburg residents voiced their budget concerns at the May 16 budget hearing. Following the hearing during the regular meeting, school board member Michael Dickerson said members of the public “should be a little more respectful of what they say and do a little more research before they speak.”
Dickerson said last month people were accusing a district employee of “basically falsifying account balances” even though they were just audited, and every transaction was verified.
At Monday’s meeting, two residents spoke during public comment. Gettysburg resident Bob Stilwell said he was unsure if Dickerson’s comments from last month were directed at him. Dickerson attended the meeting by phone, so he was not in-person at Monday’s meeting.
Stilwell said he was disappointed that Dickerson “would distort” his comments and never accused anyone of falsifying any information.
“You can be absolutely sure that if I believed any document had been falsified, I would have filed a criminal complaint long before now or asked the state’s attorney general to open an investigative audit,” Stilwell said. “You owe me and whoever you were attacking a public apology and retraction for your uncalled-for accusation.”
Resident Jared Donmoyer said he was unable to attend the budget hearing last month since he was ill, but he reviewed the livestream from the meeting.
Donmoyer said board members need to listen to the people who elected them.
“We’re adults. You don’t have to agree to, you know, agree,” Donmoyer said. “It’s America. We can disagree, so I ask you guys to not only be respectful of yourselves but the people that elected you to those positions. It’s all about the kids.”
Following public comment, school board President Kenneth Hassinger said the board will start addressing concerns made under the “communications” section of the agenda.
“This is a slippery slope, but when I came on the board, I found it unusual that when people provided public comment that the board sat stoic and weren’t addressing back the concerns or referring them on,” Hassinger said. “When I say it’s a slippery slope, the board recognizes that we don’t want to go back and debate back and forth. We want to run an organized school board meeting.”
Hassinger said he could not address Dickerson, since he was not there. He suggested members of the public email Dickerson.
During the meeting, Perrin and Hassinger recognized retirees with certificates and thanked them for their years of dedicated service to the district. This included: Carol Kessel, 34 years; Donna Criswell, 36.5 years; Jane Collins, 18 years; Kimberly Robison, 23 years; Perry Smith, 32 years; Christine Ecker, 14 years; Linda Greeneltch, 19 years; Pamela Mouer, three years; Sue Orndorff, 16 years; Linda Portner, seven years; and William Shellenhamer, 29.5 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.