Limits on public comments that angered audience members during recent meetings of the McSherrystown Borough Council were never formally adopted until Wednesday.
The council was unanimous in adopting virtually the same policy already in use, including a three-minute limit on comments and a ban on one person yielding their speaking time to another, while granting some flexibility in enforcing the rules for the person chairing the meeting.
One addition was made at the suggestion of attorney Arthur Becker Jr., who is representing some property owners concerned about a rental inspection measure that remains under consideration by the council.
Becker, to whom council President Dan Colgan permitted people to yield their time in February but not during a meeting earlier this month, suggested adding the phrase “or their agent.” Otherwise, the meeting chair could use discretion to ban a resident or taxpayer’s attorney, translator, guardian, or caregiver from speaking, Becker said.
After a challenge by Becker during the March 9 meeting, the council’s attorney, Justin George, said minutes of a past meeting showed the policy had been adopted.
But on Wednesday, George said research had determined the policy was discussed or on the agenda of three council meetings in September and October 2020, but “never got voted on” prior to its use over the past year and a half.
Becker, who said he had filed a request for information about the policy under the state Right-To-Know Law, alleged George had “misrepresented” the facts in his previous statement.
During the public comment period, an audience member said the policy “just seems so authoritarian, the way it’s been done.” The man suggested a five-minute limit instead. Becker too said three minutes is not long enough to discuss complex matters.
After the meeting, Colgan said the comment policy will be posted on the borough website, www.adamscounty.us/Munic/McSherrystownBoro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.