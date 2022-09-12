Proclamation
Adams County Commissioners Jim Martin and Randy Phiel proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month during their meeting Wednesday. Pictured from left are: Marcella Amspaugh of Gettysburg for Gun Sense; Elizabeth Cooper, the Disabled Veterans Outreach program specialist at PA CareerLink Franklin County and CareerLink Adams County; Martin; Phiel; Kathy Gaskin, Healthy Adams County executive director; and Dr. Margaret Swartz, local psychologist. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Eight suicides have been recorded in Adams County so far this year, according to Kathy Gaskin, executive director of Healthy Adams County.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot,” Gaskin said. “But compared to our population, it is.”

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

