Eight suicides have been recorded in Adams County so far this year, according to Kathy Gaskin, executive director of Healthy Adams County.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot,” Gaskin said. “But compared to our population, it is.”
When compared to the state average, there was a time the county’s percentage was at a higher rate than the state, said Gaskin.
On average, the county sees about 12 to 17 suicides a year, Gaskin said Wednesday at the Adams County commissioners’ meeting.
But since 2010, the county has recorded 168 suicides with the majority identified as males and the cause of death by gunshot, according to Gaskin.
In 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death for individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, officials said.
On Wednesday, Adams County Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaskin noted depression is on the rise, sparking a concern for an increase in suicide rates.
In partnership with Prevent Suicide PA, Healthy Adams County is working with the Adams County Library System, Knouse Foods, and WellSpan Health, along with members of the behavioral health task force and local restaurants and bars, according to Gaskin.
As part of this year’s campaign, Gaskin said they are targeting bars and restaurants to create awareness since they believe there is a connection to alcohol consumption and are hoping to reach the age group of middle-aged males.
There is no doubt the impacts of suicide have touched many people, Phiel said.
“We can also do a better job of being more aware of our surroundings and try to look for signs of it,” Phiel said.
Phiel worked as a U.S. law enforcement ranger at the Gettysburg National Military Park from 1978 to 2008.
During his career, he said he saw “too many suicides.”
“It is also traumatic for first responders,” Phiel said. “We, as a community, need to have a heightened awareness of suicide.”
Martin noted how suicide is “not an easy subject to talk about,” but he recalled Kevin Hines, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., and is now a suicide prevention speaker.
“It was amazing he lived,” Martin said.
Gaskin also pointed out a new phone number, 9-8-8, that is easier for people to remember to get help for someone who is struggling or in crisis.
Congress designated the 9-8-8 phone number in 2020. It is operating through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website.
On Nov. 2, Healthy Adams County will host the showing of “The Upstanders,” a film about cyberbullying that also touches on suicide, at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg at 7 p.m., Gaskin said. While it is free to attend, people must call the Majestic to reserve seats, according to Gaskin. The film is also available virtually. For more information, contact Healthy Adams County at 717-337-4137.
For other training and resources regarding suicide prevention, visit the Healthy Adams County website at healthyadamscounty.org or call 717-337-4137.
