Winnie, a 16-year-old Beagle, takes a break from the sun under the Friends of the New Oxford Library’s tent Saturday at Redding Auction House where the Adams County Library was holding its annual book sale. Sitting with Winnie is her owner, Daryl Blickenstaff of Fairfield, who was waiting in the shade for his daughter to finish shopping at the book sale inside the auction house. Seat at the table, from left, are Mary Lou Berg, Friends of the New Oxford Library president; Cindy Chambers, secretary; and Emily Niner, volunteer.
Friends of the New Oxford Library are always looking for ways to help, even if it means braving the summer heat.
During the Adams County Library System Friends of the Library’s recent used book sale held at Redding Auction Service, Table Rock Road, the New Oxford Library’s Friends association arranged for food trucks to be at the site to offer shoppers an opportunity for refreshments, said Mary Lou Berg, Friends of the New Oxford Library president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.