Adams County poll workers will see a pay increase in the upcoming General Election.
The Adams County Board of Elections recently approved an increase in pay for people who serve in a variety of roles on Election Day. It works out to an additional $70 for each stipend in comparison to previous years.
The stipend increases include judge of elections from $170 to $240; majority inspector from $120 to $190; minority inspector from $140 to $210; clerks from $120 to $190; and constable from $120 to $190.
“These increases were desperately needed,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said last week. “With the dynamics today, we are an aging society when it comes to poll workers. We felt this was fair.”
It was “needed” and “probably overdue,” which is why it came forward, said Phiel.
“We are very lucky in Adams County. We have not had a challenge in finding poll workers,” said Angie Crouse, director of elections and voter registration.
Poll workers are “a very important part of the election,” said Crouse, noting elections would not occur without their dedication and support.
The poll workers’ pay “is reimbursable” with grant funding, said Crouse.
“The election office does not have record of the last increase, but it was a long time ago,” Crouse said.
For those who may be interested in serving as a poll worker in Adams County, they can contact the Elections and Voter Registration office at 717-337-9832.
For poll workers, Crouse said they look for people who “can remain politically neutral on Election Day” as well as are “pleasant, organized, and pay attention to detail.”
The county Board of Elections convened during the commissioners’ Sept. 21 meeting.
The Board of Elections normally includes the three commissioners, however, Marty Qually stepped down from the board May 11, “in full and transparent disclosure of a coordinated write-in campaign for the May 17 primary election” for the 91st District seat, according to officials. His name will appear on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate.
Vickie Corbett, the former executive director of the United Way of Adams County who retired in 2020, served on the Board of Elections last week in Qually’s place.
The Board of Elections also approved an increase for polling place rentals from $45 to $100. Adams County has 50 precincts, according to Crouse.
The motion included the return of Gettysburg Borough Precinct #2 Polling Place to the Gettysburg College Union building.
County officials said they initially had to move the polling place due to the mask mandate at the college campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are some important upcoming election deadlines to note:
• Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote or change your registration before the November election.
• Nov. 1 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.
• Nov. 8 by 8 p.m. is the deadline for the Adams County Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots.
Crouse also noted there is a drop box inside the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., at security’s desk with a camera that is open during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During the meeting, county commissioners voted on two other items relating to the office of elections and voter registration.
Commissioners approved the county application and agreement for the 2022 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant funds, which includes $8,905 for the county.
The funds are “to be used for enhancement of security, technology, and administration of elections,” according to the Sept. 21 meeting agenda.
The county will be “reimbursed with grant funding on eligible expenses incurred from the performance period beginning March 16, 2022, and ending September 30, 2023,” the agenda reads.
The county election integrity compliance report, submitted for Act 88 of 2022, was also approved by commissioners.
In August, commissioners ratified the approval of the Election Integrity Grant Program with the state of Pennsylvania through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The contract allocated the $365,842 grant funding to the county “for eligible election costs” between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
The application was approved at the commissioners’ Aug. 11 meeting.
This is the first time the county will receive the funding, officials said.
Senate Bill 982 amended the election code and created new grant funding.
