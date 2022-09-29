Adams County poll workers will see a pay increase in the upcoming General Election.

The Adams County Board of Elections recently approved an increase in pay for people who serve in a variety of roles on Election Day. It works out to an additional $70 for each stipend in comparison to previous years.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.