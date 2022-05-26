More than $3 million is coming to Adams County in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
In December, Adams County commissioners approved a settlement with McKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the parent company of Johnson & Johnson.
In 2021, Adams County saw 17 overdose deaths – 14 of which involved heroin and fentanyl, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix. The county had 20 fatal overdoses in 2020 with 13 of those involving heroin and fentanyl, Felix said.
In comparison, the county saw nine fatal overdoses in 2015, which nearly doubled during the ensuing six years, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
Between 1999 and 2019, nearly 500,000 people died from overdoses involving prescription or illicit opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Drug overdose deaths climbed 16 percent in 2020, to 5,172, in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
Adams County joined the lawsuit as a county and as a litigating subdivision, Solicitor Molly Mudd said. It is receiving $2.3 million as a county and $695,000 as a litigating subdivision.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually credited Mudd for her work, especially for “not waiting in line” and encouraging to participate as a litigating county.
“They gave special priority to litigating counties,” Qually said, noting most of the litigating counties were larger than Adams County.
The trust has named a national administrator, which is “the first step and key step to getting funding to the county,” said Mudd.
The $26 billion global settlement will bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, according to a press release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Those funds will be distributed as follows: 15 percent to the state; 70 percent to counties; and 15 percent to litigating subdivisions.
The attorney general’s office recently filed the proposed consent judgement with the Commonwealth Court, according to Mudd, who noted counties will get a timeline on when they will receive their first payment once the Commonwealth Court enters an order.
“It is going to come to counties in several payments,” Mudd said.
The funds must be used for opioid addiction treatment and prevention, officials said. Counties can use it for a wide range of services from supporting people in treatment and recovery to putting money into leadership and training or purchasing Naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug known as Narcan, according to Mudd.
The commissioners are going to invite stakeholders to share their input on how the funds should be used, Mudd said.
“There are a lot of eligible uses for these funds,” Qually said. “We want to learn from local providers what the most important services are and the top priorities.”
