Connecting with people is Rev. Mike Allwein’s passion.
The pastor of Saint James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, has an ability to meet people where they are, whether in the community, at the church, a homeless shelter or in a circus-type atmosphere.
Allwein will hang up his collar Sunday and end his 42-year ministry career; 23 of those years were spent in Gettysburg. His time in Gettysburg was not consecutive and not even with the same Christian denomination.
Allwein arrived here in 1980 as Father Mike. Fresh out of Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, the newly-ordained Catholic priest’s first assignment was Saint Francis Xavier. The Lebanon native was familiar with the historic town since he often visited it during his seminary years to enjoy Tommy’s Pizza or study in the Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary Library.
A young priest had not been assigned to Saint Francis in many years, so Allwein used the opportunity to share his faith with people close to his age. He benefited from a “phenomenal” Catholic Campus Ministry program during his years at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and wanted to return the favor.
“I felt like I was getting involved in the community which, from day one, was always important to me,” Allwein said.
He also connected with young children as Bumpo the Clown. Allwein transformed other children into clowns and his cadre visited hospitals and nursing homes.
“It was the greatest thing for me. It levels the playing field for kids so all kids are now the same,” Allwein said.
After five years, Allwein was transferred to Lancaster and then Shippensburg. He remained active in campus ministry there but sometimes connected with the larger community. One connection put his life on a completely different course.
A recently divorced woman visited him one day with questions about Catholicism. Her ex-husband was Catholic and she promised the church she would raise her children in the faith. Allwein helped her convert to Catholicism and she helped him steer away from it. Catholic priests take a vow of celibacy and his love for the now Lois Allwein made that vow impossible.
“We joke she was a Catholic for two weeks,” he said.
Four months after leaving the church in 1989, Allwein married Lois. They remained in Franklin County but Lois’ job as a teacher at Gettysburg Area High School would eventually pull him back to Adams County.
The newly-married former priest’s passion for helping people still burned strong so he applied to work in Carlisle Hospital’s mental health unit. The job wasn’t a good fit because those in need were being quickly moved through the system, making it impossible for Allwein to assist them. He felt he was being called back to ministry, but he needed a new church.
He and Lois explored options and a visit to Memorial Lutheran Church helped seal the deal. The pastor noticed the Allwein family and visited their home the next day. They weren’t there, so he went back two more times until they connected.
“He was very open to my story, which many people didn’t want to hear,” Allwein said.
Lutheran leaders fast-tracked the former priest’s formation process and he was soon the pastor of Solomon’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Grindstone Hill in Chambersburg.
He served there for a decade, with Lois making the daily trek east on U.S. Route 30 to Gettysburg. In the early 2000s, Saint James was experiencing a tough time after the retirement of longtime pastors Ed Keyser and Frederick Foltz. After about four call processes for a new pastor failed, the bishop approached Allwein.
“The people here had no idea that pastors have to leave someday,” Allwein said.
He wanted time to think about the offer and asked for 40 days — the time Jesus Christ spent in the desert. He accepted, and moved to a church where “the anxiety was through the roof.” About 300 people left the church since the retirements of their beloved pastors. Allwein needed to focus and rebuild.
“When you go through difficult times, you can either absorb it and try to get perspective or you can throw it right back in people’s faces,” Allwein said. “We have seen enough of throwing stuff in people’s faces. I never wanted that to be me.”
From day one, Allwein made himself known to the community outside of the York Street church. He had been gone from Gettysburg for about 20 years, but many still remembered him and some resented him leaving the Catholic church.
“I have always believed the church is more than what’s inside the walls. The church is really outside the walls,” he said.
Inside the church, he had to find a balance so Saint James’ diverse congregation could connect to his homilies.
“You have the salt of the earth people, farmers, and then you have these seminary professors. How do you make church relevant to those two groups and everybody in between?” Allwein said.
Allwein took pride in visiting new parishioners or guests, much like the pastor at his first Lutheran Church.
“I believed the way you build a church is not by getting those 300 people back, they have moved on. You have to begin by starting anew,” he said.
He also became active in a plethora of organizations, such as Ruth’s Harvest, Gettysburg Cares and racial justice initiatives.
“If you are going to be a church one block off the square, you better be active in the community. From day one, I knew that was going to be a focus of who I was,” Allwein said.
He takes care of himself through travel, tennis, family time and writing.
After he preaches at Saint James for the last time Sunday, Allwein and his wife will travel and settle into their new life. Gettysburg residents will still see him around since he plans to remain active with the refugee resettlement partnership and issues connected with racism and homelessness.
“I love this community. We are not going to go anywhere because I love this community,” he said.
