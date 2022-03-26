A Biglerville man is accused of raping a child.
Joshua Texidor, 27, faces 10 charges, all but one of which are felonies, according to a magisterial docket.
Adams County Children and Youth Services informed police on Dec. 8, 2021, a girl alleged she was raped at a Biglerville residence when she was “3 going on 4” years old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Biglerville Police Chief Craig Hartley.
On Jan. 10, a forensic interview was conducted with the child at the Children’s Advocacy Center, Gettysburg, according to the affidavit.
Texidor allegedly “engaged in a criminal course of conduct from Dec. 2016 through the first months of 2018,” according to the affidavit.
The child alleged Texidor “abused me and raped me and all that stuff,” according to the affidavit.
The child alleged Texidor touched her, asked her to touch him, and “put the body part that boys have and girls don’t” inside her, according to the affidavit.
Subsequently, Texidor was charged with one felony count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing was held March 16 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat where Texidor was released on unsecured bail of $25,000, according to the docket. Unsecured means no money had to be posted, but the accused would be liable for the full amount should he fail to appear in court or violate bail conditions.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for April 21.
