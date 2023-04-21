The Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board during Monday’s meeting voted to purchase 17.4 acres adjacent Alloway Creek Elementary School at a cost of $435,000.
The land procurement will directly benefit the district’s FFA.
The board also voted to proceed with the potential sale of six acres of property it owns north and west of the school bus/transportation facility. The school bus facility is located on Newark Street in Littlestown.
Land Purchase
By a 7-2 vote, the board authorized the purchase of 17.4 acres, carved from a larger parcel, adjacent to Alloway Creek Elementary School.
In 2021, the entire parcel was appraised at $750,000.
The district chose to purchase only 17.4 acres of the parcel at a cost of $25,000/acre, which totals $435,000. The district will purchase the property from CGM Holdings LLC.
Voting against the land purchase were board members Jeanne Ewen and Jennifer McClay.
According to Ewen, she opposed the purchase due to the cost per acre.
“I did not think $25,000 an acre was a reasonable price especially when the remaining 80.14 acres for sale are selling for $12,478 per acre.
The 17.4-acre land purchase will allow the LASD Future Farmers of America (FFA) program to enter the National Corn Yield Project, in partnership with local farmers.
The district’s FFA program did not currently qualify to enter the national project because it did not possess 10 contiguous acres, which is required by the project.
During the public comment portion of the meeting and prior to the purchase vote, Jeremy Ressler, a parent with three children in the district, questioned the amount per acre the district is paying.
“Paying a premium price of $25,000/acre for landlocked property tells me the district went into this purchase negotiation with the word ‘suckers’ across your foreheads,” said Ressler.
Ressler claimed the property is landlocked between existing school property and the current owner’s wetlands, and is only viable for agriculture.
“This purchase price is absurd when you look at the per acre price and we are already looking at a large tax increase in the upcoming budget,” said Ressler.
Land Sale
By an 8-1 vote, the board agreed to sell six acres of land north and west of the of the district’s transportation/bus facility.
Ewen cast the lone vote opposing the land sale.
“My no vote regarding the six acres for sale was based on my belief that the district should hold on to our land,” said Ewen.
Both of the real estate-related votes were held following a 17-minute executive session requested by board member Yancy Under to discuss real estate issues. Both items were listed as action items on the meeting agenda. Under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Law/Open Meeting Law, elected officials can meet privately to discuss real estate items.
According to a release from the district, the board is taking action to sell the property because it would never be able to utilize the land.
The school district plans to vacate the current middle school building after the building project at the high school is completed. The project will consolidate all middle school and high school students into an expanded building on the current high school property.
According to the district release, ”following a comprehensive review of campus plans, the district will vacate the middle school building in 2025 and most likely sell the facility and reduce district liabilities.”
The timing of the secondary consolidation and purchase/selling of land is not ideal but the revenue generated from selling the six acres of land and possible sale of the middle school property could exceed the cost to purchase 17.4 acres, according to the release.
In an additional statement from the district, “The decision to consolidate facilities and land will strategically set up the district for long-term savings and any future needs that could arise with a smaller higher-quality campus mirroring declining enrollment. Whenever we have allocated resources for facilities, we have reduced expenses and the same applies to the purchasing of land.”
In other actions, the board:
• Voted unanimously to accept a $5,000 donation from Sweet Charities located in Hanover, Pa. The donation will be used to assist feeding students. Sweet Charities is a nonprofit 501C-3 charity organization based in Hanover that makes charitable donations to civic, educational, and health-related institutions and causes primarily in Adams and York counties. “This donation is a very generous one to the district and we appreciate it and I want to express my sincere thanks to Sweet Charities,” said McClay.
• Unanimously approved a contract between the district and Kelly Education to supply LASD with substitute teachers. Kelly Education is a nationwide company that supplies school districts with substitute teachers both on a short-term and long-term basis. Per the contract, the district will pay Kelly Education a fee of $155.25 per day for a substitute teacher. The contract also includes language that allows the district to hire Kelly Education teachers as full-time teachers for a one-time fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.