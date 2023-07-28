The Gettysburg Children’s Choir will advocate for change through its music Sunday during a performance at the American Choral Directors Association of Pennsylvania (ACDA-PA) conference.
The choir will perform in the opening concert with Yellow Breeches Quartet, a group of central Pennsylvania college voice teachers, and Parkside Harmony, a barbershop group from Hershey, at 7:30 p.m. at Parmer Hall, Messiah University, according to Matt Carlson, artistic director of the Gettysburg Children’s Choir.
The performance is open to the public with general admission at $15. Tickets can be purchased online at purplepass.com/acdapa.
The ACDA-PA summer conference is held every year for school, collegiate, community, and church choral directors from across the state to come together, according to Carlson.
“The prestige of performing at a state-wide conference is among the highest honors a choir can achieve,” Carlson said.
The performance opportunity, which features the entire choir from third through 12th grades, “will further our recognition as one of the top arts organizations in the state and can only help to grow our program to provide more of these musical experiences for our students in the future,” said Carlson.
The Sunday program is called “Be the Change” and centers on advocating for change in the world through music, said Carlson.
“Our opening song, ‘I Will Be the Change,’ includes a section where students have written what changes they wish to see in the world, and they will present these as part of the performance,” Carlson said. “We hope our audience is inspired to make change in the world through their own choral music programs.”
This is the first time the Gettysburg Children’s Choir will perform at this conference.
“This has been a huge year for Gettysburg Children’s Choir, as we continue to gain state-wide recognition for the excellent music making going on here in Adams County,” Carlson said.
The Chamber Chorale, which includes high school students from ninth through 12th grades, performed in April at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Conference “among the finest choirs in the state,” putting on a concert for music teachers attending the conference, according to Carlson.
“With the ACDA performance, we will perform specifically for choral directors, plus any families and friends that want to come see us at Messiah University,” said Carlson.
Carlson noted how “rare” it is for any choir to perform in two state conferences within about three months, “and it is yet another testament to the dedication of our singers, families, and local music teachers, and staff who have all contributed to bring us to this moment.”
The Gettysburg Children’s Choir is a nonprofit organization that provides a choral program outside of schools for students from third through 12th grade, according to the organization’s website.
Auditions for the Gettysburg Children’s Choir are set for Aug. 28, 5:30-7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Rehearsals are Mondays 5:30-7 p.m. for third through eighth grades, and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m. for the Chamber Chorale, ninth through 12th grades, Carlson said.
“Scholarships are available for singers who need financial assistance with our tuition fees,” Carlson said.
