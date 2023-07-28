Choir

The Gettysburg Children’s Choir performed a spring concert at United Lutheran Seminary. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Children’s Choir will advocate for change through its music Sunday during a performance at the American Choral Directors Association of Pennsylvania (ACDA-PA) conference.

The choir will perform in the opening concert with Yellow Breeches Quartet, a group of central Pennsylvania college voice teachers, and Parkside Harmony, a barbershop group from Hershey, at 7:30 p.m. at Parmer Hall, Messiah University, according to Matt Carlson, artistic director of the Gettysburg Children’s Choir.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

