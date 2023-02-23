Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg are seeking a man whose parents reported him missing Friday.
The parents of Charles “Chuck” Matherly II, 34, said “they had not spoken with him in awhile and would keep tabs on him through his bank account. However, his last bank activity was in July 2022 when he purchased an Uber to Baltimore,” according to a post on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page. The post included a photograph of Matherly.
