With 26 years of experience, Francis “Dutty” Dutrow announced he is running for Adams County coroner.
In January, Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said she is not seeking re-election after serving in the role for nearly two decades. Felix said she is ready for the next chapter of her life in retirement.
Dutrow, who serves as the Adams County chief deputy coroner, said his interest in running for a four-year term stemmed from his experience over the past two-and-a-half decades in the office.
Dutrow has spent 26 years in the Adams County Coroner’s office with 19 years as chief deputy coroner, he said.
“I have a very good teacher, Pat Felix,” said Dutrow, a Republican who resides in Cumberland Township. “She is showing me everything I need to know.”
The coroner’s office handles death investigations, whether it’s an accident, suicide, homicide, a drug overdose or a natural death.
The office responds to fatal car crashes and fires, as well, he said. All cremations in the county must go through the coroner’s office, Dutrow said.
“This is 24/7, 365 days a year where you are on call,” Dutrow said. “You could be sitting down at home or going out to a nice dinner with family, and you have to leave. You never know.”
Dutrow is no stranger to working different hours.
Following 30 years of service, Dutrow retired from his role as a laborer in the public works department at Gettysburg Borough on Sept. 11, 2020. When most people were nestled in their beds at night, Dutrow was heading to work.
Dutrow, born and raised in Gettysburg, started working part-time at the rec park when it was owned by Gettysburg Borough after he graduated from Gettysburg Area High School in 1989. It became full-time employment in 1990, where he assisted with snow removal and worked at Racehorse Alley Parking Garage.
As chief deputy coroner, Dutrow has received his state certification and national recognition as part of the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.
He also obtained crisis intervention training (CIT) to better assist on calls that may involve people with mental illness.
The coroner’s office is also responsible for notifying family members when a loved one passes away and sometimes staff must locate relatives using media outlets.
Throughout his career, Dutrow has learned how to aid families “when they are at their low moments with a death.
“It’s the hardest part of the job,” Dutrow said. “We don’t know how they will act.”
The coroner investigates whether the manner of death is natural or accidental. A natural death primarily stems from an illness, while an accidental death is from an unusual event, which is found to be sudden or violent at times.
If elected, Dutrow wants to continue what the coroner’s office is “basically doing now.”
“I don’t expect to change anything,” Dutrow said.
Dutrow would need to fill his current role of chief deputy coroner, if elected.
The coroner’s office investigates death scenes but does not conduct autopsies, Dutrow said.
Autopsies are done through Forensic Pathology Associates, who work within Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to Dutrow.
Felix said she supports Dutrow’s run “100 percent.”
“He has a year longer than I have here,” Felix said. “He knows how to conduct investigations. I absolutely put my support behind him.”
The primary election is set for May 16.
