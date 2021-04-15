A man was charged with careless driving after a van struck a bicyclist Tuesday in McSherrystown, according to borough police.
An ambulance transported the adult male cyclist from Hanover to a York hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to McSherrystown Borough Police. The driver, of McSherrystown, was southbound on Sixth Street while the bicyclist was eastbound on Main Street, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.