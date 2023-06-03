A county commissioner hopes to submit a $10 million grant application to fund broadband efforts in Adams County through the $200 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Program announced in April.
The $200 million available in Pennsylvania to enhance broadband service was announced at the Adams Economic Alliance in Gettysburg with funding from the capital projects fund, established under the American Rescue Plan and 44,000 locations estimated to be served, officials said.
Staff met with consultants this week to start drafting the grant application, which has a $500,000 minimum and a $10 million maximum, said county Commissioner Marty Qually.
“If it works, I will be pushing to put forth a $10 million application,” Qually said. “It’s go big or go home.”
Qually said he heard other counties are not able to apply at this time.
“We might be able to get a larger grant amount,” he said. “We have a study, and we are ready.”
Two types of broadband infrastructure projects are funded through the state’s broadband infrastructure program – largescale regional projects and line extensions, U.S. Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft said in April.
The county has until July 10 to submit the grant application, according to Qually.
Broadband “has been an issue in rural Pennsylvania that has been ignored for decades,” Qually said.
Adams County commissioners last July selected the Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study.
The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner in the study.
“Right now, the Design Nine study is almost finished,” Qually said. “Design Nine has created a map with challenge areas.”
The task force has identified six locations from those challenge areas “to obtain preliminary cost estimates,” Qually said.
Qually declined to disclose the six target locations.
“We do not want the public to have premature expectations,” he said. “We are trying to make sure we have good estimates.”
While it may not be a surprise that this is a rural challenge for the county, Qually said they are seeking estimates for different geographic areas, population density areas, and areas most underserved.
“That will give us a concept of what the solution will cost in similar areas,” he said. “For example, running fiber in the South Mountain area in Upper Adams will be different than running fiber in southern Adams County.”
In September, commissioners established a broadband community advisory task force that has been working with Design Nine to complete the countywide assessment which includes a public survey component.
Qually thanked the Adams Economic Alliance for the work they have done for the broadband initiative.
“Without the economic alliance, this would be really hard to do,” Qually said.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” county officials said.
Pennsylvania is also “expected to receive at least $1 billion more to expand affordable high-speed internet across the commonwealth from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s office.
Qually noted how this will be “a long process.” If selected, Qually said it could take up to two years to build the project, depending on how complicated it is. Qually said he hopes to see “broadband funds for years to come.”
“I think one thing people should expect to see – it will be public and private partners working together. This will require partnerships with providers,” Qually said.
