An East Berlin man died after “an apparent shooting” early Wednesday in the City of York, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
The most recent address of John Baker, 48, was in the 300 block of East Berlin, according to a release issued by coroner’s office.
The cause of death was not yet determined, but “this case is being investigated as a homicide,” according to the release.
At approximately 12:44 a.m., officers went “to the rear of an address in the 700 block” of West Philadelphia Street “for a reported shooting. On scene, officers discovered a 48-year-old male, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a York City Police Department release.
“Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating,” according to the police release.
An autopsy was planned for Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner’s office.
“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department,” according to the police release.
The department can be reached by emailing Detective Andrew Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or by phoning the department tip line at 717-849-2204 or the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, according to the release. Information can also be submitted at www.yorkcitypolice.com.
“Tips can always be anonymous,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.