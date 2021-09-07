As the 14th annual Gettysburg Dahlia Society Show drew to a close Saturday, the winning blooms were picked for purchase by attendees.

Held at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville, society members prepared the basement for the event and began receiving entries Thursday, while Friday morning entries continued to arrive followed by judging and a presentation of awards. The show actually opened to the public Friday afternoon and continued Saturday until 2 p.m., when the flower sale began.

