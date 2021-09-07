Tobin Stockman, hangs on to the flowers he chose for his bouquet at the close of the Gettysburg Dahlia Society Show Saturday at the Harbaugh Thomas Library in Biglerville. Tobin said he selected the two “really big” flowers but his mother, Ann, stuck the smaller one into his arrangement.
Tobin Stockman, hangs on to the flowers he chose for his bouquet at the close of the Gettysburg Dahlia Society Show Saturday at the Harbaugh Thomas Library in Biglerville. Tobin said he selected the two “really big” flowers but his mother, Ann, stuck the smaller one into his arrangement.
D.K. Thomas/Gettysburg Times
Linda Wigent, a member of the Biglerville Garden Club, stopped by the Gettysburg Dahlia Society Show at the Harbaugh Thomas Library to arrange a bouquet of the cut flowers to purchase.
As the 14th annual Gettysburg Dahlia Society Show drew to a close Saturday, the winning blooms were picked for purchase by attendees.
Held at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville, society members prepared the basement for the event and began receiving entries Thursday, while Friday morning entries continued to arrive followed by judging and a presentation of awards. The show actually opened to the public Friday afternoon and continued Saturday until 2 p.m., when the flower sale began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.