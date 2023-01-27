A zoning change proposed for part of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens would set the stage for a future land sale that would fund the cemetery’s ongoing maintenance, officials said Tuesday during a meeting of the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors.
It’s time to “close the final chapter of this tragedy,” Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel said.
The county purchased the cemetery on Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30) at the end of 2021 after years of neglect. A former owner was sentenced to prison after diverting money reserved for pre-paid funerals to other purposes. Plans call for a nonprofit organization to manage the cemetery.
The supervisors were unanimous in approving a subdivision of the property to add 8.8 acres to a 0.75-acre lot where a building stands. Remaining part of the cemetery will be 15.8 acres.
The supervisors also agreed to consider the county’s request for a zoning change for the lot on Kinsey Drive, which would move from institutional to mixed-use zoning.
The current zoning allows little beyond churches, schools, and the like, said engineer Chad Clabaugh, who represented the county. The proposed new zoning would be consistent with nearby properties, he said.
The zoning change, recommended by the township’s planning commission, would be “the next step in the rehabilitation of Oak Lawn,” said the supervisors’ attorney, Sam Wiser.
The supervisors set a special meeting on the matter for 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the township building, 1370 Fairfield Road. The supervisors’ regular meeting is to begin after the special meeting concludes.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors unanimously approved a list of appointments to various township bodies.
Planning commission member Stephen Tallman was reappointed for a four-year term, while Robert Bunce and Kathleen Heidecker were chosen as alternate members.
Marty Miller was reappointed to the Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB). Lynne Wells Graziano is to join the board as a new member.
Tom Marlowe was chosen as a new member of the zoning hearing board.
Supervisor Steve Toddes was reappointed to the Cumberland Township Authority.
In addition, as they are legally required to do on an annual basis, the supervisors declared whether they would take part in the township’s health care plan.
Toddes, Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg, and Christine Biggins, will accept the coverage, while Shaun Phiel and Jeff Brauning declined, Wiser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.