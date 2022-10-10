Straban’s largest potential retail development, under the Mark Gettysburg Associates banner, may lose its big box anchor store, the project’s designer told Straban officials Monday.
Robert Sharrah, designer and civil engineer for the project, said “over the past several months, the big box store under contract in the project has had some changes high up in its management” which may have an impact on the project.
The development plans include a large retail complex on land between U.S. Route 30 and Hanover Road, with a planned entrance near the intersection of Hunterstown Road and Route 30. The preliminary plan includes multiple access points from both major roadways, as well as an extension of Camp Letterman Drive.
Planning began before 2008 and has been revived in recent years, according to Straban staff. Sharrah, during a March Straban supervisors’ meeting, confirmed the anchor store for the project is Walmart.
Supervisors Tony Sanders and Fred Kammerer voted to extend the planning timeline for the Mark Gettysburg Associates L.P. preliminary land development plan until January 20, 2023. Supervisor Alan Zepp was not present.
“So if the big box goes away, does the project go away?” Sanders asked Sharrah.
Sharrah said “no, but it will look different.”
After the meeting, Sharrah confirmed in an email “there is a meeting with the big box management this week. We should know more about the ultimate destiny of the project after that.”
In other actions, supervisors set a budget workshop meeting for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, in preparation for preparing the municipality’s 2023 budget.
They also voted to assign MCD 4 LLC 1115 York Road development, an addition to the Hilton Garden Inn, 1061 York Road, and Kortney Meadow development to appropriate sewage planning processes.
In a public comment, Bill Smith, resident of Flickinger Road, raised a concern about speed limits and safety on that road. He cited numerous heavy dump trucks “running fast” and expressed concern about safety of school buses as well. No action was taken.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
