Straban’s largest potential retail development, under the Mark Gettysburg Associates banner, may lose its big box anchor store, the project’s designer told Straban officials Monday.

Robert Sharrah, designer and civil engineer for the project, said “over the past several months, the big box store under contract in the project has had some changes high up in its management” which may have an impact on the project.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.