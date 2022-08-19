Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) SUVs collided before striking a third vehicle Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of York Road (U.S. Route 30) east of Gettysburg.
A passenger in one of the PSP vehicles suffered an injury of “unknown severity” and was transported by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to state police.
Both PSP vehicles’ emergency lights and sirens were activated when the crash occurred near Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, according to police.
A search for “a retail theft suspect that had just fled” was under way at the time of the crash, according to police.
The first PSP vehicle “pulled onto the right shoulder” while “attempting to conduct a U-turn,” according to PSP. As the vehicle “began its turning movement,” it “struck” the second vehicle, which was passing on the left, police said.
Both vehicles “were pushed into the opposing lane of travel, where they struck” a 2016 Chevrolet driven by Michael McCarthy, 62, of Gettysburg, according to the police.
State police did not provide PSP vehicle information, or the names of those involved.
McCarthy suffered what appeared to be a “minor injury” but was not transported by ambulance, according police.
The driver of the first PSP vehicle also received what appeared to be a “minor injury” but refused ambulance transport, while the driver of the second PSP vehicle was unhurt, according to police. The injured passenger was in the first vehicle, police said.
All three vehicles were towed, according to police.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene at 12:18 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
