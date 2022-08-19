wreck

Two Pennsylvania State Police vehicles were involved in a wreck on US Route 30 east of Gettysburg on Thursday. One vehicle turned into the path of the other, pushing both into an oncoming Chevrolet driven by Michael McCarthy, 62, of Gettysburg, according to state police. All three vehicles were towed from the scene, police said. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

Two Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) SUVs collided before striking a third vehicle Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of York Road (U.S. Route 30) east of Gettysburg.

A passenger in one of the PSP vehicles suffered an injury of “unknown severity” and was transported by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to state police.

 

