A Gettysburg College student was injured Thursday in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Gettysburg.
Salmin Mwinjuma, 22, suffered cuts and abrasions and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, according to borough police.
The 7:42 p.m. incident occurred at North Washington Street and West Lincoln Avenue, police said.
Mwinjuma was in a crosswalk when struck by a 1998 Saturn driven by Joanne Sweigart, 44, of Gettysburg, said police.
Sweigart told police Mwinjuma wore dark clothing and she did not see him, police said.
In addition to police, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and Gettysburg firefighters were dispatched, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
