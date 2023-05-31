While many think of donating to people in need, a local organization sought to help their four-legged friends.
The Animal Ministry of Gettysburg is holding a craft fair on Saturday with some proceeds going toward the organization’s pet food program at local food pantries.
The craft fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg, 136 S. Stratton St., Gettysburg, according to Lydia Obrist, the Animal Ministry coordinator.
“It’s a definitely a fundraiser, but we also want people to know who we are and the work we do,” Obrist said.
The organization is a chapter member of the national Unitarian Universalists Animal Ministry with a mission to empower “individuals, chapters, and congregations to build justice and compassion for animals,” she said.
From scarves made for dogs to homemade cards with various animals on them, the craft fair will have a wide range of items. Gently used adult and children’s books with animal themes will also be up for grabs.
Community members can donate however much they’d like for the Animal Ministry items, Obrist said.
The craft fair also includes tables from other organizations like Forever Love Rescue, she said.
The Animal Ministry’s proceeds help fund the pet food program, which originated in 2021.
“We quickly went through all the money we anticipated,” Obrist said. “When you see the need, you’ve got to keep going.”
The pet food program serves Hanover Area Council of Churches, South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) in Gettysburg and a small amount in Chambersburg, the Adams County Office for Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, in addition to food pantries in Fairfield, New Oxford, and beginning in Biglerville, according to Obrist.
The organization purchases the pet food and then gives it to those agencies to distribute, Obrist said.
“The church membership is not all Adams County residents,” Obrist said. “Some come from the Hanover area and Franklin County. That is why we branched out. Most of what we are doing is in Adams County.”
The pet program is geared toward dogs and cats at this time, Obrist said.
“It’s not because we don’t like rabbits, turtles, and hamsters,” added Obrist. “It’s that we can’t finance it.”
For those interested in having a table at the event or more information about becoming a member of the Animal Ministry, please contact Obrist at lydiavolunteer@hotmail.com. The deadline to sign up for a table for the event is Thursday, Obrist said.
On Saturday, the event time for the craft fair coincides with the Gettysburg Pride March that begins at 2:30 p.m. at the stage at Lincoln Square and Carlisle Street and ends at the church, officials said.
The Gettysburg congregation and Unitarian Universalists has “long been supportive of our lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, intersex, and queer/questioning sisters and brothers,” according to the church’s website.
The church “embarked upon a course of study that led to us becoming an official ‘Welcoming Congregation,’” with ministers “delighted to marry same sex couples” and a “sexuality education curriculum” welcoming “youth of all orientations,” the website reads.
The seventh annual Gettysburg Pride Fest is set for June 2-4 at 1 Lincoln Square, Gettysburg with a wide variety of events. For more information, visit gettysburgpride.org.
