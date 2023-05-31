Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg

The Animal Ministry of Gettysburg is holding a craft fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg, 136 S. Stratton St., Gettysburg. (Submitted Photo)

While many think of donating to people in need, a local organization sought to help their four-legged friends.

The Animal Ministry of Gettysburg is holding a craft fair on Saturday with some proceeds going toward the organization’s pet food program at local food pantries.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.