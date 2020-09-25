Emergency crews transported a man to York Hospital Friday afternoon after a pickup truck struck him in Gettysburg Borough.
The man was crossing Chambersburg Street at its intersection with Washington Street shortly after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck making a left onto Chambersburg Street from Washington Street struck him, Gettysburg Police Department Sgt. Harald Pruy said. The man was conscious at the scene but could not move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.