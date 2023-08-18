A new Amish farmstead and market is bridging the gap between farm and table.
King’s Farmstead & Market, located at 2975 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, has a wide assortment of local produce, farm-raised meats, artisan cheeses, and bulk foods, according to owner Samuel King.
King, who moved to the area from Lancaster about a year and a half ago, said he had always dreamed of owning a business like this.
The 25-year-old was able to follow his dreams with his wife, Sarah, and their three boys by opening the business in mid-May.
“I just saw a big need for something like this in the community,” King said.
With a market located on his farm, King said it gives people a unique experience to try healthy and organic products.
“Our main focus is to offer a place where people can shop and feel good knowing where their food comes from,” King said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
In addition to watermelons and cantaloupes coming from the farm, King said they raise the animals to offer beef, pork, and chicken.
Some items are sourced from other local farms, which are noted on signs at the market showing the name of the farmer and where they are from, King said.
The best part for King so far has been meeting customers and learning more about them.
“I feel very blessed I have the opportunity to serve people like this. It has been my passion,” King said.
The store also has 12 different artisan cheese flavors with free samples offered daily, said King. Other items include canning supplies for everything it takes to preserve fruit and vegetables from jars and lids to fruit preservers, he said.
Homemade baked goods are freshly made and stocked every Thursday morning, said King.
The products range from whoopie pies and sticky buns to bread and apple dumplings, King said.
“I feel like there was a great, great need for an on-farm store in Adams County,” King said.
In the fall, King said they plan to sell mums as well as all kinds of pumpkins, gourds, and decorations.
King shared his appreciation for his staff.
“We could not do this without the great team of employees,” King said.
The business, which is cash and check only, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; and closed on Sunday and Monday.
