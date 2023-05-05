Nothing was decided, but the Upper Adams School District Board moved toward a property tax increase of up to 3 percent.
During a committee meeting Tuesday, board members reached an informal consensus, directing Business Manager Shelley Hobbs to prepare a proposed preliminary budget including the 3-percent hike.
It is to be considered during the board’s regular meeting May 16 at 7 p.m. in the board room at Biglerville High School, but that would still not be the final word.
Under state law, the board could reduce, but not increase, the budget before the final vote June 20.
A 3-percent hike would raise the tax of the average Upper Adams homeowner’s bill by $7.26 per month or $87.12 per year, according to Hobbs.
Last month, board member Tom Wilson argued that a 3- to 4-percent hike would be appropriate as the board faces the end of federal pandemic funds after 2023-24. If such an increase is not approved this year, next year’s board would be in “serious trouble” as it faced a potentially “huge” tax hike, he said.
Members made similar points Tuesday.
Five members spoke in favor of the proposal: Wilson, Ron Ebbert, James Rutkowski, Susan Crouse, and President Jim Lady. Also present, but not specifically voicing a yea-or-nay view, were Gerald Walmer, Kay Hollabaugh, and Cindy Janczyk. Chris Fee was not present.
No one wants to raise taxes, but “we have to do what we have to do” to provide needed services and avoid putting the next board in a “really tough” position, Lady said.
He expressed hope that it may be possible to raise taxes only 1.5 percent.
Bolstering that hope are figures revised since last month.
The estimate of new expenditures recommended by administrators fell from just over $442,000 last month to approximately $312,000.
The reduction was in license renewals, cyber insurance, firewall protection and other items required for continued digital operations previously estimated at $235,000. The reduction stems from one contractor’s agreement to spread a $170,000 payment out over five years instead of requiring the full amount immediately, district Director of Technology Joshua Cantrell said.
Meanwhile Hobbs revised her annual revenue forecast upward by $155,652 and her estimate of expenditures down by $150,753, citing cited improved information gathered since last month. However, a major variable remains unknown. The state has yet to determine how much funding it will provide to school districts, and routinely requires districts to adopt budgets before it sets education funding.
That combined positive shift of more than $300,000 would essentially cover the list of recommendations, Wilson said.
In addition to the digital operations items, the list includes:
• $52,000 toward the salary and benefits of a middle school math teacher, enabling the end of the current practice of reduced class time followed by a study hall overseen by two long-term substitutes. The end of those positions would fund the remainder of the new position’s costs.
• $103,000 for salary and benefits for a special education professional to be shared by the elementary and intermediate schools, whose principals cited an increase in students needing services since the pandemic and the largest kindergarten registration since the pandemic.
• $32,000 for an additional long-term substitute to reduce the number of classes affected by a chronic shortage of substitute teachers. At present, only some 70 to 80 percent of teacher absences are covered by substitutes, leading to solutions such as one teacher supervising two classes, counselors supervising classes, or even students being moved into the auditorium for supervision, various officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.