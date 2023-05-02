Men from Gettysburg and Hanover were arrested as part of a “human trafficking investigation,” according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.
Christopher Weller, 56, of Gettysburg, and Thomas Reifsnider, 55, of Hanover, were each charged with one misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitutes, according to magisterial dockets, both of which listed an alleged offense date of April 13.
The district attorney’s office conducted the investigation in April with Pennsylvania State and Hampden Township police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, according to a release.
Eleven men, ranging in age from 23 to 70, were arrested, hailing from numerous Pennsylvania locales, according to the release.
The investigation was “designed to identify and arrest persons engaged in the sex trade,” according to the release.
“Although this is the fourth operation of this type to be conducted over the past year, investigators have found a high demand among individuals who would seek to exploit woman remains. Future enforcement operations are planned,” according to the release.
In “Operation Impact Demand 4,” undercover officers met suspects “in a hotel in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County,” where suspects allegedly “contacted officers and arranged to meet them at the location to engage in sex for financial compensation,” according to the release.
“Since we began these operations targeting sex buyers who drive the demand for commercial sex, we have arrested 36 individuals,” Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said.
Sex buyers provide “every single dollar that a sex trafficker makes” as they “exploit the women and men trapped in this existence. We are going to continue these operations – so buyer beware,” McCormack said.
