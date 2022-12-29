The Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project is ending its services at the Mercy House Recovery Center in Gettysburg at the end of this week, officials said Wednesday.
The Adams County-owned building was leased to the RASE Project for the Mercy House residential and recovery center, located at 45 W. High St., according to Steve Nevada, county manager.
Operated by the RASE Project, the center was created to provide support to those in need of addiction services.
“We do want to continue that service,” Nevada said. “We are fortunate that we have interested providers.”
Nevada said the county has been in talks with other service providers to offer the same recovery service. Nevada declined to disclose the names of the providers.
“In the interim, we have transitioned people to other service providers,” Nevada said.
Due to the financial impact on the community nonprofit, the RASE Project notified Adams County officials in early December that they would be discontinuing their services at Mercy House, officials said.
“Unfortunately, it came down to a financial decision,” said Colin Suber, director of operations at the RASE Project. “Mercy House had kind of been another thing plagued by COVID during its opening.”
The Mercy House Recovery Center celebrated its grand opening with a four-hour open house in May 2021, but participants did not move into the transitional housing until the fall of 2021 due to the completion of the elevator, according to officials.
Suber said he held several meetings to create a Medication Assisted Recovery Services (MARS) program in Adams County. The MARS program provides “an innovative and unique approach” to assist people with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and who are prescribed Buprenorphine/Suboxone or Vivitrol, Suber said.
The RASE Project was unsuccessful in landing a doctor in Adams County to assist with the program.
“Without having a doctor, the program does not work if it’s missing such a vital part,” Suber said.
The MARS program allows the RASE Project to bill for medical assistance and serves as one of the organization’s direct services for bringing in funding to cover overhead costs, according to Suber.
The RASE Project has other locations in York, Lancaster, Harrisburg and Carlisle.
Lancaster’s MARS program has eight different doctors willing to meet with the RASE Project’s participants, including one doctor who comes in once a week to do appointments in there, according to Suber.
Other locations like Lancaster and York are “much bigger cities” than Gettysburg, Suber said.
“Adams County is a little bit behind the times for treatment of substance use. There is not a drug court in Adams County. We have seen great success in other places,” Suber said. “We exhausted all our options before ultimately coming to this decision.”
The RASE Project did find alternative housing for all the residents currently staying at Mercy House, said Suber. Three residents were relocated to a recovery house in Hanover, two decided to get their own apartments, and one is moving back with family, according to Suber.
“That was our main priority when we decided to close,” Suber said, noting that they did find options for alternative housing and sober living for all of them but not everyone decided to go in that direction.
At most locations, Suber said they charge $105 per week for rent, which is not meant to be the sole funding stream for the organization. The RASE Project provides one of the cheapest options for transitional living in comparison to other recovery houses, according to Suber.
“Our recovery houses aren’t there to make us money,” Suber said. “It’s meant to provide transitional housing for people starting recovery. When that is the only thing working up there, there is no money coming from anywhere else.”
The RASE Project had an agreement to pay the county $24,000 for the first five years of its 10-year lease. Rent would have then increased to $36,000 per year for the next five years.
Suber said no staff members have lost their jobs, as a result of the decision to end services at Mercy House. The residential coordinator served both Adams and York counties, so now they will only focus on the York location, according to Suber.
The RASE Project will continue two programs it offers in Adams County, including the warm handoff for overdose survivors and a specialist will still assist the county’s children and youth services to build recovery plans for those they serve, according to Suber.
“We are certainly not abandoning Adams County,” Suber said. “We are still willing to help in any capacity we can.”
Suber said he plans to continue his work on Adams County task forces and committees.
“I look at this just like recovery. When you fall off, you pick up the pieces and keep pushing forward,” Suber added.
The Mercy House Recovery Center’s project cost roughly $1.2 million, county officials previously said. Roughly $800,000 of that funding came through grants from the York/Adams Health Joinder. The remaining $400,000 was donated by a collection of local agencies, nonprofits and individuals.
Major donors include the Thomas Cline Foundation, Adams County Community Foundation, Robert Hoffman Charitable Trust, Sharon Trew Cline McGraw Foundation, Adams County Bar Association, Memory of Curtis Meeson, Gettysburg/Adams Chamber of Commerce, and Adams County.
