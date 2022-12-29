Mercy House
The Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project is ending its services at the Mercy House Recovery Center in Gettysburg at the end of this week. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project is ending its services at the Mercy House Recovery Center in Gettysburg at the end of this week, officials said Wednesday.

The Adams County-owned building was leased to the RASE Project for the Mercy House residential and recovery center, located at 45 W. High St., according to Steve Nevada, county manager.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

