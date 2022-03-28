Citizens’ recent donations to the Cumberland Township Police Department will go toward “wish list” items, Acting Chief Matthew Trostel said.
The township equips officers adequately, while donations can provide extras such as potentially supplying each officer with a rifle or obtaining a device that would display and record the speeds of approaching vehicles, Trostel said during a regular supervisors’ meeting.
Of $6,000 donated in recent months, $2,354.93 has been spent for police items so far, Township Manager Ben Thomas said. Every dollar is accounted for, and will be shown in the township’s annual audit, he said.
The donations are in the township’s general fund and are set aside for use by the police department, said Sam Wiser, the supervisors’ attorney.
Trostel said he would report on how the money is being used during the supervisors’ next meeting.
During the meeting’s public comment period, resident Janet Davis blasted the wording of minutes for the Jan. 25 meeting as potentially “defamatory.” During that meeting, Davis handed then-Police Chief Donald Boehs a $1,000 donation on behalf of her husband William Davis. The minutes claimed Boehs placed the money in his pocket and did not turn it over to township officials.
The money initially went to a representative of the township’s police association, but that is not a formal tax-exempt entity able to buy police gear at municipal prices, Trostel said. The association is geared toward things such as providing “care packages” for injured officers and is funded by a golf tournament and other sources, he said.
Accordingly, the money went to the township Feb. 22, Trostel said. A receipt signed by township officials bears that date and states the money “is to be used specifically for equipment or items for the police officers or department.”
Davis and resident Susan Sadowski questioned controls in place on township spending.
In January, Davis questioned family ties among township officials.
Supervisor Shaun Phiel leads the board’s finance committee. His wife, Camie Stouck-Phiel, is the township’s finance director and treasurer. Another of the township’s five supervisors, Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg, is Stouck-Phiel’s sister.
Last month, supervisors Chair Steve Toddes read a statement saying Phiel and Stouck-Ramsburg “have complied with the Ethics Act” by not reviewing applications and “were not even in the room when the remaining supervisors discussed the treasurer’s wages,” according to the statement.
During Tuesday’s meeting, however, Davis claimed the two supervisors did not publicly announce their reasons for recusing themselves as required.
Sodalsky pointed to what she claimed were “multiple red flags” such as failures to announce closed executive sessions and a mistaken date in a published public notice.
Resident William Coe called the trustees “useless” and urged them to “step down,” except for Jeffrey Brauning.
Brauning, however, asked that he not be “singled out,” because the trustees are “one collective unit.” He also said he hopes township business will proceed in “a more calm fashion.”
Toddes said the supervisors have been working well together since the year began.
“It’s been a great three months” Toddes said.
“We’ve turned this thing around” and should “keep it going,” he said.
The police donations included $2,000 from an anonymous donor in memory of township resident Bill Stodart, supervisor Christine Biggins said.
