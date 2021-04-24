A Hanover man was pulled from a burning vehicle and charged with two traffic offenses after a crash Tuesday at Cross Keys.
Two witnesses to the crash removed Avynn Guildoo, 20, of Hanover from a 200 Dodge Stratus, according to state police. The car was burning, according to an Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS) spokesperson. Photos on the United Hook and Ladder Facebook page show a vehicle in flames.
