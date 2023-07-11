Recent rains have reduced wildfire danger “for the time being,” but underlying drought conditions pose a continuing threat, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.

Weekend rainfall was “spotty” and did not benefit all areas of Adams County equally, said Jacobs, a 30-year fire warden.

 

