Recent rains have reduced wildfire danger “for the time being,” but underlying drought conditions pose a continuing threat, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
Weekend rainfall was “spotty” and did not benefit all areas of Adams County equally, said Jacobs, a 30-year fire warden.
“In Fairfield, we only got about a quarter of an inch,” he said.
In many places the rain was enough to make grass green again, which Jacobs said is a sign of relative safety. Nonetheless, the area remains “six inches or more behind the rainfall we should have,” he said.
Numerous burn bans around the county have now lapsed, and the state wildfire danger rating was “low” Monday, but “it could get bad again” if high temperatures continue and rainfall stays away for a few days, he said.
Basic precautions are still vitally important, Jacobs said.
“Common sense” rules include not leaving fires unattended, not locating them close to structures, and making sure ashes are thoroughly doused with water, he said.
Jacobs has been a state forest fire warden for more than 30 years and has undergone hundreds of hours of wildfire training.
