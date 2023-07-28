A Gettysburg teen died Thursday morning as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Goldenville Road, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
Gage Eberhart, 18, died at the scene of “multiple blunt force trauma,” Dutrow said.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 11:37 pm
A Gettysburg teen died Thursday morning as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Goldenville Road, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
Gage Eberhart, 18, died at the scene of “multiple blunt force trauma,” Dutrow said.
Eberhart was alone in a westbound Volkswagen that snapped off a utility pole several feet above the ground, Dutrow said.
The crash occurred along a straight section of road in the 100 block, less than a quarter-mile west of Shrivers Corner Road (Pa. Route 394) in Straban Township, he said.
Goldenville was closed at Shrivers Corner and Table Rock roads for several hours after the crash, Dutrow said.
Fire police from several volunteer companies controlled traffic and Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene, he said.
Agencies dispatched at 6:55 a.m. also included Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel and the Biglerville and Gettysburg fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The emergency call was completed at 10:22 a.m., according to ACDES.
