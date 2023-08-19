A Carroll Valley couple can keep their chickens while officials consider amendments to a borough ordinance.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, several neighbors spoke in favor of the half-dozen hens Katlyn Weimer and Adam Colson have at 8 Fawn Trail.
One neighbor, Sharon Jankowski, said she would refrain from “fowl language,” but asked “what the pluck” would lead the borough even to consider banning the chickens, which she called “a benefit to our neighborhood.”
Other Fawn Trail residents also submitted letters of support.
Josh Haynes of 15 Buffalo Trail said his own chickens have not caused problems in his neighborhood, and it would be “a shame” to take down Weimer and Colson’s coop, which he said is “very well done.”
Fawn Trail residents also advocated for the chickens during a council meeting last month, when the couple said they were unaware they needed a permit to keep the hens on residential property. They said they researched the matter and found they could not comply with setback requirements because their house is near the rear of their property, forcing them to place the coop in the front yard.
Council members Tuesday initially discussed the possibility of granting the couple an exception to the regular requirements.
Another audience member, Mark Ounan of 25 Valley View Trail, rose to say he acquired chickens and a coop in the past, but had to get rid of the birds and sell the coop because his lot could not comply with requirements. If rules are changed in one case, they should be changed for everyone, he said.
The council’s attorney, Zachary Rice, said granting an exception “chisels away at the rule,” and revising the ordinance would be a “better way” to deal with the matter.
Council members agreed to ask Borough Manager Dave Hazlett to draft potential ordinance revisions for review during next month’s meeting. The revisions would address unusual lots.
In the meantime, Hazlett said, no efforts will take place to remove the chickens.
In other business:
• Also to be reviewed next month are guidelines being drafted by Hazlett for selling some of the 274 lots owned by the borough. The goal would be to set criteria to identify lots of the greatest monetary value and those best suited to be retained for greenspace or public purposes, Hazlett said. He recommended sales be by public auction, since the borough has already received requests to purchase lots by both adjoining neighbors. Getting lots back into private hands would increase the borough’s property tax base, he said. Sales would be few and spread out in order to avoid flooding the market and driving down the value of privately owned lots, he said.
• Borough Police Chief Clifford Weikert informed the council of a letter from a citizen thanking Patrolman Seth Reed for assisting her after her vehicle became disabled amid heavy traffic at a dangerous location near Jacks Mountain Road and Pa. Route 16. Reed used his vehicle’s lights to alert other motorists and stayed with the woman and her granddaughter until a tow truck arrived, Weikert said.
• An audience member rose to express concern about a large garage on Diane Trail. Hazlett said the structure complies with regulations and he has been in touch with the owner regarding limits on car sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.