Gettysburg’s borough flag is 20 years old.
The borough council Monday recognized the anniversary of its adoption of the design by local resident Robert McIlhenny.
Citing elements of the flag that symbolize the borough’s history, and its use aboard the U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, Mayor Rita Frealing issued a proclamation dedicating this month in honor of the flag.
It is the ship’s official “house flag,” flown on special occasions and “into battle,” Frealing said.
The council adopted the flag March 10, 2003, the same day and month as the Pennsylvania legislature’s creation of the borough as a municipality in 1806, she said.
Frealing’s proclamation noted the flag’s central element, “a stylized representation of Lincoln Square,” as well as its three stars in honor of the three days of the Battle of Gettysburg and the borough’s three wards.
The use of red, white, and blue reflect “Gettysburg’s significance in United States history,” while the gold stars and their blue field echo the state’s colors, she said.
McIlhenny, who operated a business designing and producing flags in the borough for some 30 years, said former Borough Manager Charles Sterner suggested the creation a borough flag in 2002.
“I thought that was a great idea” because “flags tend to bring people together,” McIlhenny said.
For inspiration, he said he turned to a borough emblem used on documents created in 1966 by local resident Eugene Sickles, who McIlhenny said was a sign painter, artist, and active volunteer firefighter.
McIlhenny said he “simplified” Sickles’ design because “flags should be simple and bold.”
The “most basic elements” were the crossroads “that brought the armies to Gettysburg” and the three stars, he said.
Former council member Caroline Smith advocated for the flag’s adoption and sent the design to the Flag Research Center in Winchester, Mass., where an expert declared it “handsome, distinctive, unique, and symbolic,” McIlhenny said.
The design, rendered in a keystone form, also became an emblem for the borough, which former Mayor William Troxell asked to be made in lapel pins, McIlhenny said.
Sterner contacted the U.S.S. Gettysburg’s captain, who said a flag would be welcome, McIlhenny said. The borough responded by sending a 10-by-8-foot version after it was flown over the square in a ceremony that included bagpipes, McIlhenny said.
Council President Wesley Heyser said he could “vouch for the prevalence of that symbolism” aboard the ship, which he said he visited last fall.
The borough flag is displayed in “a number of places” on the cruiser, he said.
Frealing hopes recognition of the flag will become an annual event, perhaps featuring activities on the square, and that information about it will be taught in local schools. Such ideas are “in the conception stage,” she said.
