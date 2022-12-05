Two new Dodge Durangos were recently delivered to the Cumberland Township Police Department.
The two new police cruisers will replace two current police vehicles with high mileage.
Township residents will see the vehicles on the road in the coming weeks, after lights, radio and other equipment is installed. Township supervisors approved the purchase of the vehicles in 2021.
During November, Cumberland Township Police answered 263 calls for service, conducted 31 traffic stops, investigated 14 criminal incidents and logged 6,733 miles covering the township.
Also, the Cumberland Township Police Department assigned a patrol car to assist with traffic control and provided business checks during the Adams County Giving Spree held at the Gettysburg Times building in early November. The department also held an event with a local Girl Scout troop to help the girls earn their detective badges, which involved fingerprinting and crime scene photographs.
“I want to say thanks to all members of the police department, between the training and getting out and interacting with the community, the department is doing a great job,” said township Supervisor Chair Steve Toddes.
Maintenance Department
Maintenance Department Superintendent Chris Walker updated supervisors on happenings within his department, noting all snowplows are installed on township trucks and all vehicles are ready for the winter season. Walter also said snowplow routes have been adjusted to make township plowing more efficient.
In other maintenance business, township crews will be replacing a length of guiderail that was struck and damaged during a motor vehicle crash along Boyd’s School Road.
