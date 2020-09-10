The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is encouraging everyone to light a candle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day. The annual observance is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention, according to a DMVA release.

About 47,000 people commit suicide a year in the United States, but military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military, according to the release.

