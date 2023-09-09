To avoid the potential spread of disease, municipalities recently learned how they can make an impact with the Adams County Mosquito and Tick Program.
With 18 total cases so far in the county, Conewago Township has recorded the most adult mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus with seven cases, according to county officials.
Two positive West Nile virus cases were found in Highland Township and one each in Berwick, Butler, Cumberland, Oxford, Straban, and Tyrone townships and Abbottstown, Biglerville, and Littlestown boroughs, according to county officials.
The Mosquito Borne Disease Control Program seeks to prevent the spread of the West Nile virus, which can cause brain inflammation known as encephalitis, according to Christina Anders, mosquito borne disease control coordinator at the Adams County Conservation District.
The program, run by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, has established a mosquito monitoring and collection system that is locally administered by the Adams County Conservation District, Anders said.
The West Nile virus “is transmitted by the bite of an infected female mosquito,” with mosquitoes obtaining the virus when biting or taking a blood meal from birds infected by it, according to the county website. The virus is then transmitted to people, animals, and other birds through mosquitoes, the website reads.
“That is a concern in Adams County. We have a lot of migratory birds,” Anders said.
Anders recently educated members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) on ways to help prevent the spread.
Since mosquitoes lay eggs in standing or stagnant water, Anders noted the importance of eliminating places for them to breed, which in turn reduces the threat of the virus.
Municipalities have the ability to implement a stagnant water ordinance that includes abandoned pools as well as host recycling days to clean up habitats and eliminate tires, a common home to mosquitoes, according to Anders.
Other recommendations included avoiding “mowing wet areas and during wet periods” and having simple treatments in areas of concern to prevent potential disease spread, said Anders.
Anders also suggested officials share information with homeowner associations in their municipalities so she can educate them on maintaining basins and stormwater.
Anders follows “a science-driven, holistic approach” to mosquito management in the county, including “public education, surveillance, habitat reduction, larval control, and adult control,” she said.
Anders surveys five sites a week for mosquito larvae from April through October and 11 fixed sites weekly for adult mosquitoes from May through October, she said.
With habitat reduction, Anders said residents should decrease standing water, which may be in places least suspected.
Old tires should be removed, children’s toys need to be flipped over, boats covered or the drain plug needs to come out, and pools not in use should be drained, she said.
Drain issues should be examined by unclogging rain gutters and keeping drainage ditches from holding water, according to Anders.
In addition to the West Nile virus, other mosquito-borne diseases include Jamestown Canyon virus, Powassan virus, St. Louis Encephalitis virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, Zika virus, Chikungunya, Dengue fever, and Malaria, according to Anders.
Anders also does tick surveillance April through August biweekly at public areas such as parks, the Gettysburg National Military Park, and state game lands.
Tick-borne diseases include Lyme disease, DTV, Tick-borne fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Ehrlichiosis, according to Anders.
While Anders has seen dog and deer ticks in the area, she also found a lone star tick outside of Littlestown.
“That is the one that can cause the allergy to red meats,” Anders said.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
