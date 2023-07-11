Love
Buy Now

New Mercy House tenant Matthew Love attended the Adams County commissioners’ meeting on June 28 to thank commissioners for opening the sober living program. From left are Commissioner Jim Martin, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel, Love, and Commissioner Marty Qually. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

New Mercy House tenant Matthew Love started self-medicating with alcohol and marijuana to deal with the loss of his mother in 2013.

It took the Philadelphia native years to go to his first treatment center in Lancaster in 2019.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.