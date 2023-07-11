New Mercy House tenant Matthew Love started self-medicating with alcohol and marijuana to deal with the loss of his mother in 2013.
It took the Philadelphia native years to go to his first treatment center in Lancaster in 2019.
The 37-year-old became the first resident to move into the Mercy House in Gettysburg on June 9 with a new provider, TNH Sober Living LLC, also known as the Nicholas House.
Love, who has been sober since April 14, thanked Adams County commissioners for opening Mercy House, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, at their June 28 meeting. He waited to speak with them after the meeting.
“They are giving me the opportunity to have a steady place to live while I am in recovery,” Love said. “The Mercy House has been a blessing to me.”
TNH Sober Living has allowed him to focus on recovery “without the burden of having to pay an enormous rent,” said Love.
“That is a big stress factor in recovery,” he said.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said he was excited Love took the time to share his gratitude.
“This is our job. This is what we do. This is the services we provide,” Qually said. “It’s good to see someone who is taking it seriously.”
On his second day of staying at Mercy House, Love successfully obtained employment at Food 101, located at 101 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg.
The hours work well for Love, so he can continue to attend his meetings and appointments and not get “too overwhelmed in early recovery.”
“The people of Gettysburg have been very welcoming,” Love said. “The neighbors always say ‘hi’ and don’t shun you. I would have thought it would have been frowned upon, but I have not seen that. Especially as a person of color, I thought there would be dirty looks.”
Love’s alcoholism began in 2013 when his mother passed away.
“I took her death very hard. I didn’t know how to deal with it. I smoked weed and drank,” Love said.
In the past, Love along with five siblings lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia with his single mother who also struggled with substance use issues, he said.
His mother made the tough decision to send three of her children, including Love, into foster care in 1997.
After his mother completed treatment, the family reunited in Middletown, Pa., in 2000.
During his first treatment center experience in 2019, Love said he learned “another world of trauma and how people self-medicate.”
In his childhood, Love said attention in the family was not spread out equally, so they learned how to self-soothe.
“Even as a child, I remember eating a bunch of sugar and snack foods to make myself feel good. I didn’t know that was a sign of addiction,” Love said. “That helped me understand I was affected through trauma.”
Prior to Mercy House, Love was at Bowling Green Brandywine Treatment Center in Chester County and had the option to go to a sober living house or return to his Lancaster residence.
In April, Adams County commissioners approved agreements with TNH Sober Living to locate its services at the county’s 45 W. High St. property.
Commissioners approved a commercial property lease agreement for a five-year term with TNH Sober Living since the county owns the property. TNH Sober Living began paying $2,000 per month May 1.
The Mercy House is almost halfway to capacity with a fourth tenant moving in this week, according to Paul Van Jura, executive director of TNH Sober Living. The recovery house, certified by the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, has a capacity of eight tenants, he said.
Van Jura said an agreement is anticipated to be in place with WellSpan Health by Aug. 1 with TNH Sober Living providing certified recovery specialist services by the end of August or early September.
Other services like Alcoholic Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings should start at the end of this month, according to Van Jura.
The goal is to serve the overall community, not just the recovery house tenants, Van Jura said.
“It seems there is a substantial service gap in Gettysburg from what we have seen,” Van Jura said. “We hope to fill in some of those holes.”
Founded in 2016 by a group in long-term recovery, TNH Sober Living has been “committed to providing fresh, useful, mission-driven support services to individuals and communities impacted by addiction and mental health disorders,” according to its website.
In the future, Love said he hopes to become a productive member of the Adams County community.
“I want to accomplish not only long-term sobriety but a great foundation for life,” Love said.
Love has been developing a nonprofit called The Lov3 Foundation “that aims to provide support and mentorship to teens and young adults dealing with substance use issues,” he said.
“Substance use is a mental health issue. I want to show people it is not something that is dirty and bad. It is a disease. With the proper treatment and improvement plan, you can get through this,” Love said.
Those interested in more information about Mercy House, can email admissions@thenicholashouse.com; call 717-224-7898; or visit the website at thenicholashouse.com and click “Get Help Now” for the online contact form.
