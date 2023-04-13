county

Warrants were issued Tuesday at the county’s children and youth services office at the human services building in Cumberland Township. (File/Gettysburg Times)

Several Adams County Children and Youth Services employees were issued subpoenas this week “to appear and give testimony to a grand jury” about “an investigation into possible violations of Pennsylvania criminal laws,” according to county Solicitor Molly Mudd.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) served a warrant at the county’s children and youth services (CYS) officer around 10:45 a.m. at the human services building in Cumberland Township “for documents in the possession of the agency, including digital data files,” Mudd said.

