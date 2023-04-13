Several Adams County Children and Youth Services employees were issued subpoenas this week “to appear and give testimony to a grand jury” about “an investigation into possible violations of Pennsylvania criminal laws,” according to county Solicitor Molly Mudd.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) served a warrant at the county’s children and youth services (CYS) officer around 10:45 a.m. at the human services building in Cumberland Township “for documents in the possession of the agency, including digital data files,” Mudd said.
Details on the search warrant or the documents being sought were not disclosed.
“The county is fully cooperating with the PSP, and all of the requested data was released to the PSP before the close of business yesterday,” Mudd said in a statement Wednesday.
Multiple CYS staff members received subpoenas to testify before a grand jury, Mudd said.
A grand jury is described as a “group of citizens, usually numbering 23, assembled to determine whether enough evidence exists to charge an individual with a felony,” according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania website.
“The affidavits of probable cause underlying the investigation have been sealed pending further court order, so we do not have access to, or knowledge of, the underlying allegations prompting this investigation,” Mudd said, noting that PSP and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett “are in possession of those facts.”
No county employees “have been named as criminal defendants in this investigation,” according to Mudd.
“The county intends to cooperate fully with the grand jury investigation,” Mudd said. “The county supports its CYS staff and administration and will continue to support this group of experienced professionals as they continue to focus on, and carry out, their mission to serve the families in Adams County in need of support services.”
Adams County Children and Youth Services has not been shut down, Mudd previously said.
“The agency is open and operating as usual,” Mudd said Tuesday. “The county and agency employees are cooperating fully with the warrant.”
When PSP came to the Boyds School Road property, Mudd said “there were no interviews granted by the county.”
“We did not allow interviews because those staff members have a right to counsel, and counsel was not present,” she previously said.
Trooper Megan Frazer, the public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said “No public information on this is being released.”
Sinnett could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
