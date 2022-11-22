Gettysburg resident Ana Abbott was the only one in her immediate family without United States citizenship. That changed for her on Saturday.
Abbott was among 16 who pledged their allegiance and officially became U.S. citizens at the Naturalization Ceremony Saturday.
The ceremony, held by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was part of the Dedication Day program.
“It was an incredibly emotional day,” Abbott said Saturday. “I was the only one who was not an American citizen in my family. Today, I became one. I am honored and proud to be part of it.”
Abbott met her husband, Eli, in her home country, Moldova, where they got married and had their first child before coming to the U.S.
Her husband, who was born in Iowa and served in the U.S. Marines, is “a Purple Heart awarded veteran,” she said. The family now has two children, who are 2 and 5 years old.
Abbott has been in the U.S. for three-and-a-half years.
The freedom to vote and travel are things Abbott looks forward to most as a U.S. citizen, she said.
“I am looking forward to being able to vote,” she said. “I’m very invested in what is happening in the community. These are important things that make all the difference.”
Having the freedom to take trips with her family also means a lot to her, since they are frequent travelers.
Abbott’s parents and relatives still reside in Moldova, which shares a border with Ukraine in Eastern Europe.
On Feb. 24, 2022, multiple news outlets reported Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, resulting in the killings of thousands and the demolition of cities.
“My parents could hear the explosions,” Abbott said.
Her family is in “a difficult position” since the energy plant they rely on is near Ukraine, according to Abbott.
“My heart feels for them, for what’s happening for my relatives and family,” Abbott said.
During the ceremony Saturday, each candidate was asked to rise when their country of origin was called.
“They are a diverse group as they have come from nine different countries from around the world,” said Elizabeth Kij-Antoniak, immigration services officer in U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The 16 candidates came from Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cameroon, China, Mexico, Moldova, Peru, Philippines, and Vietnam, officials said.
Candidates recited the oath of allegiance that was presented by Michael Catalano, acting field director for the Philadelphia Field Office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Members of the Gettysburg Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution handed American flags out to the candidates during taped remarks by President Joe Biden.
Chambersburg resident Dr. May Christine Zeta, who is originally from the Philippines, said it has been “a long journey” to be able to practice as a physician in the U.S. She is a practicing nephrologist, which is a kidney specialist.
Zeta said her physician license from the Philippines was not honored in the U.S., so she had to go through many hoops to be able to practice here. She has been a practicing physician in Pennsylvania now for five years after initially starting in Maryland.
“I feel blessed to have been part of the ceremony here,” Zeta said. “It’s very meaningful at this historical place.”
