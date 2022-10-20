Adams County may soon be home to a Pennsylvania agricultural center that will embody many facets of the industry and its rich history.
Adams County commissioners made a $150,000 pledge at their meeting Wednesday to locate a site for the planned PA Ag Discovery Center in Straban Township, according to a release issued by the county Wednesday.
Showcasing the state’s agricultural industry and history with an interactive and educational experience, the discovery center is proposed to have a multi-building complex that immerses visitors “in a replica farming community,” the release reads.
The center “will feature dedicated spaces to learn about crops, dairy cows, poultry, other livestock, as well as provide areas for environmental education, child play, events, retail sales, and outdoor experiences,” according to the release.
Open year-round, the complex will serve as “an ideal venue for families with school-aged children and for field trips and for individuals of all ages interested in an interactive learning experience about Pennsylvania’s important agricultural history and legacy,” according to the release.
On Wednesday, Adams County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) that notes the transfer of $150,000 from the county’s hotel tax fund revenues to the ACIDA “for the sole purpose of funding the development of a feasibility study and business plan to inform the operating costs, development budget, and infrastructure needs associated with locating the PA Ag Discovery Center in Adams County.”
The discovery center has an MOU “with a developer to locate the center on a property in Straban Township,” the release reads. The name of the developer and the potential property were not disclosed.
“Adams County is pleased that we were selected as the site for the PA Ag Discovery Center,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “The center will complement the county’s diverse agricultural communities and proud farming heritage. We look forward to helping create this center, and to educate and inspire visitors from across Pennsylvania and beyond.”
During the meeting, Phiel thanked the ACIDA for serving as “the vehicle to make this feasibility study happen.”
ACIDA President Robin Fitzpatrick spoke to a group of homeschooled students from Carlisle in attendance at the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday.
Fitzpatrick said their teacher G. Bryan Salzmann of Salzmann Hughes, P.C., was involved with the discovery center project.
Phiel later clarified Salzmann was involved as a consultant for the discovery center through GMS Funding Solutions, a project management team working in the public and private sectors to assist with funding and financing that advances community and economic development projects throughout the state.
When county officials learned they were competing with four other Pennsylvania counties for the center, Fitzpatrick said they decided to give “our all” from looking at data to finding possible sites.
Fitzpatrick said they took the discovery center team on a tour of sites throughout the county “we thought would be most appropriate for them.”
Along with location, the feasibility study will assist in determining how big the complex is, what should be included in it, and more, according to Fitzpatrick.
The study is anticipated to take five to six months to complete, Phiel said.
The two biggest drivers in Adams County are tourism and agriculture, according to Phiel.
“This center actually blends ag and tourism beautifully,” Phiel said.
Following an extensive process, the discovery center team sought proposals from four counties and “determined Adams County offered the most cohesive approach and enthusiastic support for bringing the center to life,” the release reads.
“The discovery center is a perfect addition to Adams County,” state Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, according to the release. “It offers families and schools the exact type of educational and wholesome experiences we value. I am very happy to support this project and help bring this exciting, new attraction to the county.”
Showcasing 3-D maps and models with the history of Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry in addition to the newest technology currently utilized on farms, exhibits will provide hands-on learning opportunities with science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) concepts.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said the discovery center is “going to be an attraction,” especially for young people in the near future.
The money for the feasibility study is coming from the Hotel Room Rental Tax (HRRT) revenue, which is a restricted-use fund, Phiel said.
Commissioner Marty Qually said it is “the perfect use for our dollars.”
Adams County recorded the HRRT so far this year being 30 percent ahead of 2021 and 15 percent ahead of 2019, according to Adams County Controller John Phillips. The HRRT is collected through the county treasurer’s office.
When the Pennsylvania legislature enacted Act 142 of 2000, it granted commissioners “the authority to levy a hotel tax,” Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding said.
The county collects the HRRT on short-term rentals with overnight stays at hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, inns, guesthouses, homesteads, campground cabins, and more, Redding said.
The HRRT “is paid by the transient/patron to support tourism as mandated by law, as an availability to market our county as a destination hence generating more revenue coming back into our community. It is not a tax levied on local citizens or local government,” Redding said.
The county collected $1.2 million through June, which is higher than the $940,000 recorded in June 2021 and $1 million in June 2019, said Phillips.
The county is allotted a 4.5 percent administrative fee off the top of the funds, with the balance then divided for distribution. The county receives 12.5 percent of that balance, Redding said.
“The utilization of the 12.5 percent retained by the county is restricted to economic development and historic preservation, and not available for general county expenses,” Phillips said.
Another 12.5 percent goes to local municipalities in the county “which have both a full-time police department/regional police department and lodging properties within their jurisdiction,” according to Redding.
Municipalities sharing in that disbursement include Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Fairfield, and New Oxford boroughs, and Cumberland Township, Redding said.
After those distributions, the remaining 75 percent goes to Destination Gettysburg “for the purpose of marketing tourism,” according to Redding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.