When sisters Linda Kump and Nancy McGlaughlin, both of Biglerville, learned a child is born with clubfoot somewhere in the world every three minutes, they knew they wanted to do something to help.
Clubfoot is a treatable birth defect that twists the feet inward and downward. Left untreated, clubfoot makes it difficult or impossible to walk. However, with treatment costing $500, new potential is unlocked for these children, according to Hope Walks organization. According to the United Nations, 90 percent of children with disabilities in developing countries do not attend school, and they are three to four times more likely to experience physical and sexual violence and neglect.
Last year, the sisters, who are members of the First Baptist Church of Gettysburg, attended a mission conference where Hope Walks, a Dillsburg-based Christian nonprofit organization that treats clubfoot in infants in developing countries, presented the startling fact. Hope Walks is a program of CURE International, a nonprofit specializing in providing medical care to children with orthopedic and neurological disabilities in developing countries.
Kump and McGlaughlin were inspired to host a brace-painting party, and sought help from the members of Widow to Widow, a support group for widows and widowers at their. The party was a success.
“It’s a support group that nobody wants to be a part of,” McGlaughlin said. “But we have the support of each other and this will be our second year of volunteering with Hope Walks.”
Kump, McGlaughlin, and about 15 support group members recently came together for another brace-painting party at the church.
They covered a few large banquet tables with craft paper, and set to work painting, turning the plain leather braces into colorful works of art for youngsters dealing with clubfoot. Kits containing acrylic markers, a pen, a brace, and a prayer card were placed on the tables for the volunteers to to set to work.
Kump explained how to use the acrylic paint pens on the braces as everyone opened their kits.
“You can paint whatever design you’d like on the braces. The children will like the bright colors,” Kump told the group. “Just no words or religious symbols.”
While they do not know the specific country where the leather braces will be distributed, they know they will be going to several African countries, said Kump.
The leather braces are designed to grow with the child, so the will to be outgrown too soon, said McGlaughlin.
When the painting was colcluded, McGlaughlin and Kump instructed the volunteers to fill out the attached card with their contact information and a prayer.
“We receive all kinds of photos, letters and updates,” Kump said.
With the mission complete, Kump and McGlaughlin packaged and collected the braces in small drawstring bags to be returned to Hope Walks which will ship them to Africa to be distributed to children in need.
If you are interested in joining Widow to Widow, call the First Baptist Church of Gettysburg at 717-334-2564 and leave your name and a message. The group meets on the last Sunday of every month.
