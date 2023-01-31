Cash bail was set at $75,000 for a Gettysburg man accused of striking a woman repeatedly and kneeing a police officer in the groin, according to court documents.
While being transported to Adams County Prison, Christopher Smith, 24, allegedly “admitted to kneeing the officer,” saying “F- — yeah I did,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
At 1:01 a.m. Thursday, Gettysburg Police were dispatched to a Mummasburg Street residence where a woman accused Smith of “throwing things at her,” striking her “a few times,” and punching her in the groin, while claiming “he had access to guns and knives,” according to the affidavit filed by Patrol Officer First Class Kevin McDonald.
The woman claimed Smith told her “I am gonna kill you tonight. If you bring cops back into my house I’m gonna kill you. I gotta strangle you,” according to the affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the same address 20 minutes earlier for a “non active physical domestic dispute” for which the woman “did not want to go forward with charges,” according to the affidavit.
Officers went upstairs in the residence and placed Smith in handcuffs, when he allegedly became “hostile and confrontational,” according to the affidavit.
After being denied items he requested before going to the prison, Smith allegedly kneed an officer in the groin, according to the affidavit.
Smith was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and terroristic threats, and a summary count of harassment, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held after being unable to post bail, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder is set for Feb. 1, at 11 a.m., according to the docket.
