Christopher Smith

Smith

Cash bail was set at $75,000 for a Gettysburg man accused of striking a woman repeatedly and kneeing a police officer in the groin, according to court documents.

While being transported to Adams County Prison, Christopher Smith, 24, allegedly “admitted to kneeing the officer,” saying “F- — yeah I did,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.