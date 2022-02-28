Two Cumberland Township supervisors complied with ethics rules when a relative was hired as treasurer, according to a statement issued Tuesday.
Supervisors Shaun Phiel and Tiffany Stouck-Ramsburg were not involved in reviewing applications and abstained from voting on the hiring, according to the statement, which the supervisors’ attorney, Sam Weiser, read during a regular meeting.
Phiel leads the supervisors’ Finance Committee. His wife, Camie Stouck-Phiel, is the township’s finance director and treasurer. Stouck-Ramsburg is Stouck-Phiel’s sister.
Resident Janet Davis rose during the public comment portion of last month’s regular meeting to express concern about family ties among township officials. Davis alleged a “potential conflict” may exist in regard to the township’s “budgetary process.”
In response, supervisors Chair Steve Toddes pledged a statement would be issued this month, and Phiel said Davis’ “insinuation” did not reflect “who I am or what I stand for.”
After Weiser read the statement, Davis said she needed time to think before reacting.
Allegations of “financial and ethical impropriety” in the matter “do not have merit,” according to the statement.
The Pennsylvania Public Official and Employee Ethics Act defines conflict of interest as the use of a public official’s position “to receive a financial benefit for themselves or an immediate family member” and requires officials to abstain from voting “when an action would result in a conflict of interest,” according to the statement.
Phiel and Stouck-Ramsburg “have complied with the Ethics Act” by not reviewing applications and “were not even in the room when the remaining supervisors discussed the treasurer’s wages,” according to the statement.
Minutes of meetings show they abstained from relevant votes, according to the statement.
The treasurer “reports directly to the township manager” and “the board of supervisors does not exercise direct oversight over the township treasurer,” according to the statement.
“The implication of any financial impropriety is absolutely baseless. The township not only has internal controls to guard against financial impropriety, but the township is also audited annually by an independent auditor,” which has not resulted in “any adverse findings,” according to the statement.
Township Manager Ben Thomas Jr. also read a statement Tuesday.
The two supervisors “totally recused themselves from the process” of hiring and the treasurer cooperated with auditors, according to Thomas, who expressed pride in the “dedication” to the township’s residents shown by employees in his office.
