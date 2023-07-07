A new drop-off site for glass recycling is expected to open within three months, county officials said.
The new site will be located near the Adams County Law Enforcement Association Firearms Range at the Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, according to officials.
Adams County commissioners approved an agreement last week with A.L. Fence Company to provide a 66-foot-long safety fence around the perimeter of the glass recycling site at a cost of $7,215. The work should start in six to eight weeks, officials said.
“Per the permitting in Straban, we have to put fencing in,” county Administrator Steve Nevada said.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the cost of the work will come from an Adams County Community Foundation grant.
In April, Adams County officials received a $10,000 grant from the Adams County Community Foundation through its Adams County Fund for the Environment to construct a glass recycling facility.
The money will also go toward building a concrete pad and containment area at the Straban Township site, officials said.
“This is a good program,” Phiel said. “Folks can bring their glass out there, including commercial folks, as long as it’s clean glass.”
Local grassroots organizers plan to distribute recycling bins for glass at the Adams County Farmers Market on July 15, according to Cynthia Salisbury, a board member on the Adams County Community Foundation.
In partnership with Gettysburg Green Gathering, the farmers’ market will host its first Adams County Homesteading and Green Living Expo that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Gettysburg Green Gathering’s website.
“This event is intended to showcase various businesses, organizations, and resources around Adams County that can help consumers implement environmentally-friendly lifestyle and homesteading goals,” the website reads.
The recycling bins were donated by the City of Harrisburg in support of the local effort, according to Salisbury.
Glass recycling “has fallen by the wayside” because there has not been a large demand locally for it to be recycled and transportation costs are high, Salisbury previously said.
Adams County trash haulers are not recycling glass, Salisbury said, adding “it ends up in a landfill.”
Another part of the initiative includes getting local hospitality industries on board since “our restaurant community generates tons of glass waste per year,” said Salisbury.
CAP Glass of Mount Pleasant was selected as the hauler with an agreement under way, according to Nevada.
A representative from CAP Glass indicated 100% of the glass from Adams County would be recycled, said Salisbury.
The site will have scheduled drop-offs for glass, which will be received by volunteer groups, according to officials. Hours and dates for the drop-offs have not been determined.
The site will only collect glass bottles and jars, Salisbury said, adding that no auto glass, ceramics, plate glass, mirrors, or china will be accepted.
Glass containers should not contain any hazardous residue and must be empty, said Salisbury.
Additionally, Salisbury said it is preferable to not bring in broken containers for safety reasons.
As long as there is a hauler to take the glass, Adams County will participate in the program, said Phiel.
“If no one will take it, then the program will cease,” Phiel said.
In addition to helping the environment, the county could receive performance grants based on these efforts from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection with awards coming from the tonnage of recycled glass, according to Salisbury.
For those interested in assisting or volunteering with the glass recycling efforts, they can contact info@gettysburggreengathering.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.