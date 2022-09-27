Vida Charter School was one of 266 elementary schools selected from across the state to receive grant funding to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks, officials said.
Some $7 million in grant funding was awarded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), according to a release from the governor’s office.
Vida Charter School, located at 120 East Broadway, Gettysburg, is receiving $13,580 as one of the 2022-23 grant recipients, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website.
“This particular grant is not something we would be able to offer from our own budget,” said Christine Miller, executive director at Vida Charter School. “This funding makes it happen. It provides enriching opportunities to kids they would not have.”
The food program at Vida is contracted through Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) for breakfast and lunch meals, Miller said, thanking the district for its help with the application.
The school “fosters success in a diverse world through holistic education encompassing literacy and numeracy, socio-cultural competence and wellness,” according to its website.
Vida’s mission is tied to wellness, so the FFVP fits into the school’s wellness focus, Miller said.
Implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004, FFVP’s goals include creating healthier schools by offering healthier food, expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables that students see, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impacting students’ health, according to the release.
“Healthy foods are essential to children’s growth, learning, development, and well-being, and this funding will help more students access nutritious food while school is in session,” Gov. Tom Wolf is quoted as saying in the release. “The fresh fruits and vegetables offered through these grants will help students establish healthy eating habits, grow stronger, and stay focused and engaged in the classroom.”
This is the fourth or fifth time Vida has received this grant, so students get excited about trying the fruit or vegetable of the day, learning what it is, where it grows, nutritional facts, and recipes for how it can be prepared, Miller said.
“We really enjoy it,” Miller said. “I think the best part for me is when I see kids trying something new, just their facial expressions or words they say when they decide if they like it or don’t.”
Although grantees must provide nutrition education to students, they are not permitted to use FFVP funding to purchase related materials, according to the release.
Since Vida offers dual-language immersion in English and Spanish, the school creates factsheets in both languages, providing an additional learning opportunity for students, Miller said.
“Funding priority is given to schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals,” the release reads.
Vida sees around 60 percent of students that traditionally qualify for free and reduced-price meals, according to Miller.
The program must be done separately from breakfast and lunch, so they have the food delivered to the classrooms, according to Miller.
“It is not meant to be filling or replace any other meal,” Miller added. “It is just a sampling and experience with food.”
Miller said they hope to be able to start the program in October.
