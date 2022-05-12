“I ran for my life” despite a freshly wounded hip, the victim of a shooting in downtown Gettysburg told police, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After being shot Tuesday shortly before midnight, the victim fled from “the area of Gilliland Alley to the rear of the Lincoln Diner” to where police found him near the Grace Kelly Salon, 29 York St., according to the affidavit.
While receiving care Wednesday at WellSpan York Hospital, the victim identified a photograph of suspect Raleek Brown, according to the affidavit filed by Gettysburg Borough Police Department Detective Brian Weikert.
Brown, 35, of Gettysburg, was arrested at his West Middle Street residence, according to the affidavit.
He was held at Adams County Prison on multiple charges when he could not post $150,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Gettysburg Officer Kevin McDonald was dispatched to the York Street address at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday after Adams County Department of Emergency Services 911 radio dispatchers received “multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of Racehorse Alley,” according to the affidavit.
At the address about a half-block east of Lincoln Square, the victim “lifted his shirt and Officer McDonald observed an actively bleeding wound on his right hip,” according to the affidavit.
The victim gave a physical description of a man he claimed “tried to sell him drugs,” leading to an argument, according to the affidavit.
The victim claimed “he was shot at three or four times and felt that he got hit twice,” according to the affidavit.
Despite being injured, the victim said “I ran for my life. I thought this m----- f----- was going to kill me,” according to the affidavit.
The victim told McDonald “he doesn’t know the guy’s name” but had met him on a previous day at a restaurant on Lincoln Square, and had also seen him earlier Tuesday, when the suspect allegedly asked him “if wanted to buy any mollie or cocaine.”
Borough Detective Christopher Evans met with the victim Wednesday at the hospital. From the physical description the victim provided, Evans believed Brown to be the suspect and showed the victim a photo of him, according to the affidavit.
Asked if the photograph showed the man who had shot at him, the victim “nodded his head” and said “I am pretty sure,” according to the affidavit.
Evans asked the victim for a written statement, and in “the last line of his statement he wrote ‘shooter identified with photograph,’” according to the affidavit.
Evans and Weikert went to Brown’s residence, where he “agreed to come to the Gettysburg Borough Police Department,” according to the affidavit.
During the ensuing interview, Brown allegedly “admitted to shooting” the victim, according to the affidavit.
The arrest occurred without incident at Brown’s residence, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said Wednesday.
The two men were “acquaintances” who both reside in the Gettysburg area, he said.
Gettysburg, Cumberland Township, and Eastern Adams Regional police “canvassed the area” after the shooting, but did not immediately find the suspect, according to a release issued Wednesday by borough police.
A dog trained to smell explosives was used along a route leading away from the area of the incident, but no gun had been found by early Wednesday evening, Glenny said. More search efforts were planned, he said.
The charges filed Wednesday against Brown were one felony count each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, attempted aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so due to a previous criminal conviction, plus a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to the magisterial docket.
An Adams County Court of Common Pleas summary indicates Brown was convicted of robbery in 2014 and sentenced to two and a half to eight years of confinement.
