The Gettysburg Area Education Foundation (GAEF) is hoping people can cut loose at the fourth annual GAEF “Night at the Totem Pole Playhouse” featuring “Footloose: The Musical.”
The show is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., with a pre-show reception beginning at 6:45 p.m., according to Todd Orner, the GAEF’s executive director and president.
Tickets are $50 each, and $25 per ticket is tax deductible, added Orner.
This is the first time since 2019 that the GAEF can hold the event in person due to the pandemic, according to Orner.
“Being able to do this event is wonderful,” Orner said. “It’s great to be able to have forward momentum again.”
Totem Pole Playhouse, 9555 Golf Course Road, Fayetteville, has a nonprofit partnership program, where they offer tickets at a reduced price for nonprofits to obtain a block of seats for their shows, according to Orner.
“We have traditionally sold at the prevailing Totem Pole price at $50,” Orner said. “We hit 75 tickets in 2019, so that is our goal for this year. There are tickets remaining.”
For proceeds to go to GAEF, Orner said tickets must be purchased through the organization by visiting www.gettysburgwarriorfunds.org and clicking the “Footloose” banner. For those unable to make the show, donations are also accepted on the ticketing website, Orner said.
Proceeds from the show will assist the GAEF in continuing to provide fundraising help to all Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) students, organizations, and staff through direct grants and more, according to Orner.
The mission of the GAEF “is to enhance student educational, social, and cultural experiences through community support,” said Orner, who has been the organization’s executive director since July 2021.
In the role, Orner has enjoyed working with school district staff and the community.
“This is an opportunity to give back to the community and help the students and staff of the district,” Orner said.
In addition to providing grant writing help for GASD organizations and staff, the GAEF also offers up to $3,000 a year in “Innovation and Challenge grants” to anyone within the district “to encourage classroom innovation and help solve funding challenges outside the annual building or department budget,” according to Orner.
Financial assistance is also provided to Gettysburg Area High School students enrolled in career and technical education courses through grants to help cover any fees and costs for attending regional, state, and national competitions and conferences, according to Orner.
The Larry R. and Janet M. Redding Designated Endowment Fund, held by the Adams County Community Foundation, supports that endeavor, Orner said.
Last year, Orner said the endowment provided $500 to help two students, and $725 is available this year, with the application process currently open.
“We are very blessed Larry and Janet have trusted the foundation,” Orner said.
Since 2018, Orner has served as president of the GAEF’s board of trustees.
Orner, a GASD graduate from the Class of 1980, is no stranger to public service after serving 12 years on the GASD Board of School Directors. Orner’s term on the school board expired at the end of 2017.
Orner said the GAEF is actively recruiting trustees. If anyone is interested in more information, they can reach Orner at gaef@gasd-pa.org.
The GAEF will also be participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3 with a goal to get the Warrior Education Endowment up to $50,000, according to Orner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.