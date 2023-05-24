The Upper Adams School Board split 7-2 in favor of allowing students to earn a Pennsylvania Seal of Biliteracy, which would be placed on their diplomas.
Gerald Walmer and Cindy Janczyk voted against the measure, which would recognize proficiency in English and another foreign language, last week during the board’s regular meeting.
Walmer said he is a “diploma purist” and opposed the proposal “not because I think it’s necessarily a bad idea, but I think it sets a precedent.”
“I’m concerned that this will open up diplomas to other initiatives down the line,” he said.
“Biliteracy is an important thing and it’s a great thing, but so is mathematics, so is high levels of English studies and so forth, science,” Walmer said.
“It seems to me this is a resume item,” Walmer said.
Janczyk did not speak before voting.
Biglerville High School Principal Beth Graham introduced the topic earlier this month during a board committee meeting.
The seal “recognizes students who can speak, listen, and write at a high level of English and in another world language, which includes American Sign Language,” she said then.
The seal is something that could be shown to employers and “really makes our students marketable on a global level,” she said.
Under criteria the state released in March, seal recipients would be required to demonstrate proficiencies on advanced placement (AP) or other standardized tests, Graham said.
Four to six students would likely qualify annually, Graham said.
The program is consistent with the heritage Spanish class the district instituted in recent years, but would be open to students proficient in any language, she said.
The seal would “promote equity in language education and recognize and celebrate the valuable skills that our multilingual students possess,” Graham said.
The state recommends districts cover testing costs, but is not providing any money, Graham said. Fundraising and realignment of budget resources will allow the district to cover the costs, which is $94 for AP tests per student, or $53 for students who qualify for reduced-price lunches, she said.
The board accepted and expressed gratitude for a $500 donation for testing costs from John and Pat Lindemulder.
In other business last week, the board:
• Learned who will receive the district’s annual Unger/Stock Teacher of Excellence awards. The honorees are Biglerville Elementary School kindergarten teacher Juanita Buchheister and Upper Adams Intermediate School history teacher Chris Berger. They will receive their gold-colored apple trophies at an upcoming year-end awards ceremony, Superintendent Wesley Doll said. The awards also include a grant the teachers can use for educational purposes of their choice.
• Set salary increases in a five-year agreement with district administrators. It links annual salary increases to performance ratings, ranging from $0 to $3,000 annually. Administrators are also to receive an increase reflecting the cost-of-living allowance (COLA) calculated by the federal government. Administrators receiving the lowest performance rating will not receive the COLA. The agreement takes effect July 1.
• Authorized school meal prices for 2023-2024. Full-price breakfasts are $1.50 and lunches $2.95 at the elementary and intermediate schools, and $1.75 and $3.20, respectively, at the middle and high schools. For students who qualify for reduced-priced meals, the prices at all schools 30 cents for breakfast and lunch is 40 cents. All adult meals are $4.50.
• Recognized members of the Upper Adams Intermediate Gardening Club, who presented the board with samples of the produce they grew. Members include Cooper Vranich, Layton Pryor, Emanuel Aguilar-Apolinar, and Zachary Schroeder.
• Accepted the retirement of Biglerville Elementary School second-grade teacher Todd Fritz and expressed gratitude for his 33 years of service to the district.
• As approved earlier this year, finalized the purchase of 1,005 Apple iPads for $813,592 in federal pandemic funding. The purchase is part of a routine long-term cycle that prevents students from using outdated technology that can’t load current operating systems or security packages.
• Formally hired three students to work as technology and media interns at $10 per hour, not to exceed $5,000. They are Alyssa Vaughn, Austin Woltz and Alexandrya Kiel. The board approved the internship program in March.
