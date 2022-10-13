An initial proposal for the Borough of Gettysburg’s 2023 budget would add two full-time police officers and potentially increase the property tax rate by 0.15 mills to offset a 16-percent jump in employee health insurance costs.
The current rate is 4.427 mills, including 0.25 mills for funds passed directly to the Gettysburg Fire Department. A mill is equal to $1 in tax for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The proposal is not a recommendation, but merely a set of “options to start the conversation,” Charles Gable, borough manager, said during Monday’s council meeting.
The council plans a number of public workshops to develop the budget, beginning at Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m., at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
A new four-year union contract with police officers gained council members’ unanimous approval.
The agreement with International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 776 includes a 4.25-percent pay raise for officers next year and a further 4 percent in each of the subsequent three years, Gable said.
Officers will also receive an extra 35 cents per hour for shifts beginning after 4 p.m.
The pact also ups the share of health insurance premiums paid by officers and institutes health resource accounts for officers to which the borough will contribute, Gable said.
The officers already voted 10-2 to ratify the agreement, Gable said.
In any labor contract, “no one ever gets exactly what they want,” but “both sides got some things we desired,” council President Wesley Heyser said.
Each of the two proposed additional police officers, who would raise the department to 14 sworn officers, would cost the borough just over $100,000 annually, or approximately 0.2 mills each, Gable said.
The overall health insurance hike for all borough employees will be just under $80,000, he said. Borough council members are not eligible for such insurance.
The current budget proposal includes $5,342,602 in revenue compared to $5,577,076 in expenditures, leaving a deficit of $314,106.
The “easy solution” would be to fill the gap with unspent federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, Gable said, noting the borough’s $3.1 million from ARPA must be spent by the end of 2026 with no more to follow.
Gradual tax increases to meet inflation are always preferable to a single delayed large hike that causes “a shock to the system,” Gable said.
The council also set a public hearing on a proposal to grant property tax and earned income tax relief to active volunteer firefighters who reside within borough limits. The hearing is Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the borough hall, 30 minutes prior to a council workshop meeting.
“Anyone that puts their life on the line for the good of the borough” and who wishes to live in the borough should have an incentive to do so, council member Chad-Alan Carr said.
Heyser, himself a volunteer firefighter, abstained while the other six members unanimously approved the measure.
