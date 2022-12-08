After 33 years of service to the Bermudian Springs School District, Athletic Director David Orwig plans to retire effective June 30 next year.
“I’m sad, because he’s a tremendous asset to this school district,” Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said Monday after school board members unanimously accepted Orwig’s retirement.
Orwig has done “a great job creating opportunities for student athletes, who have benefitted from the “level of expectation” he has maintained, Hotchkiss said.
In a letter formally informing Hotchkiss of his plans, Orwig called retirement “the most difficult decision of my professional career.”
“I would like to thank you along with the members of the school board of directors, past and present, for the opportunity to work at Bermudian Springs School District for the past thirty-three years as a faculty member, coach,” and athletic director for the last 25 years, Orwig wrote.
Orwig has taught health and physical education and has coached football, softball and baseball, officials said.
Hotchkiss called Orwig “the most organized person I know,” and said the athletic director has for years been a member of the “chain gang” that conducts down measurements during Pennsylvania State University football games.
In other business, the board was unanimous in approving an agreement under which WellSpan Health will provide an athletic trainer to the district during 2023.
Also, the board conducted its annual reorganization, with members unanimous in retaining Michael Wool as president and choosing Daniel Chubb as vice president. No other candidates were nominated. The votes were without dissent.
