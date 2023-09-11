barn

HGAC Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. rain or shine. Tour participants drive their own cars to six historic barns near Gettysburg. This Pennsylvania bank barn, #185 on the Adams County Barn Registry, is one of the barns included in this year’s HGAC’s Historic Barns Tour. (Submitted Photo)

The Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, according to an Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) release.

The tour includes privately-owned barns not usually open to the public. One of the barns on the tour served as a field hospital during the Battle of Gettysburg, according to the release.

